“The Pine Tree State is irreparably divided,” writes Ben Holmes of San Diego, Calif., in the Nov. 17 Maine Sunday Telegram, a “loveless marriage.” Wrong! I love the north and south.
The red and blue U.S. map foisted on us by the media has become a deceptive but potent symbol. Since the media started coloring states blue or red, corresponding with the winner of electoral votes, one would think that there are no Democrats in Texas, no Republicans in Connecticut, and no Independents, Greens, no Libertarians anywhere.
Maine is better, coloring each of its two districts blue or red, but that is also a lie. There are members of every party (and even more Independents) in each district.
This colorful graphic that we are forced to see each presidential election is false and magnifies the division among us. It makes me, for one, feel like I may not belong in a state just because of how I vote. As long as we have the Electoral College, we’ll tally electoral votes. But I protest the painting each state or district as if there were no voters other than those who belong to the winning party.
The true color of every state is a mixture of red and blue, some shade of purple. I ask the media to cease the divisive red-and-blue map tactic. We all share our red, white and blue flag. We can find ways to get along.
Vicki Adams
Kennebunk
