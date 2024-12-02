Gary, mayor of Knightville, paused on the front steps of South Portland City Hall one day in the fading late afternoon light, to groom his blue-gray coat.

At that moment, Emily Scott opened the door and, surprised to see a cat at her feet, cooed over 10-year-old Gary. Mayor Gary is a mini-celebrity in Knightville – the South Portland neighborhood located just over the Casco Bay Bridge – where he is often spotted in Mill Creek Park, the bus station, and by the post office.

Gary has his own Facebook and Instagram pages.

Gary greeted Scott – as he does all humans – by meowing and offering himself up to be petted, on his head or belly. Gary’s purrs when he receives human attention are loud enough to hear from several feet away.

Related Follow South Portland shop cats Daniel and Bigfoot on TikTok and Instagram

“Oh my gosh, he is wonderful,” Scott said when asked about Gary, as Gary’s owner, Micah Smith, looked on proudly nearby.

Gary goes on daily walks with Smith and his dog River, with Gary bouncing about five yards behind, often meowing, his metal ID tag jingling. Gary is not leashed but faithfully follows Smith.

Advertisement

River is a friendly dog as well but does not like being petted by strangers when leashed, leaving all the pet attention to Gary.

Gary began joining River and Smith on daily walks during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Smith, a home health aide, found himself spending way more time at home, like everyone else.

Gary, always craving human attention, began having separation anxiety every time Smith left the house. So Smith, cautiously at first, conducted a test – when he left the house, he would let Gary out to see if he would follow along.

Sure enough, Gary followed Smith wherever he went, so Smith started allowing him to tag along on daily walks with River.

Smith will act as a crossing guard when Gary crosses streets, but other than that, he just keeps an eye on the cat as he follows behind. Walks that used to take 10-15 minutes can now last much longer, especially in the summer, when people are more likely to be outside enjoying the weather. Mayor Gary insists on greeting his constituents, and most of his voters will oblige.

“He knows to avoid bald eagles and buses,” Smith said.

Advertisement

Gary also offers free mouse-hunting services to local businesses.

“They’ll let him in, greet him, and he’ll go looking for mice,” Smith said. Sometimes he catches one, despite the jingling of his name tag.

About that name tag. Smith said he got it so people would read it and stop calling animal control if they see Gary and think he is a stray.

“I’m Gary,” the tag reads, it also includes Smith’s name and phone number. “I’m friendly, but not lost. Follow Gary on Instagram.”

People still call Smith sometimes, saying they spotted Gary in Mill Creek Park or other nearby areas.

“I will just tell them Gary is supposed to be there,” but sometimes Smith will show up and Gary will follow him home.

Gary’s favorite spot on their walks is a picnic table outside of the back entrance to City Hall. People will stop and pet him as he lounges and stretches.

“If nobody’s there, he will meow at the City Hall door until someone comes outside and pets him,” Smith said, laughing.

Copy the Story Link