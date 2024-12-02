Cher is one of the most iconic singers out there, and you can see a national touring Broadway production all about her life and accomplishments on Feb. 12 and 13 at Merrill Auditorium.
“The Cher Show” is packed with Cher tunes, including “Believe,” “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.”
The jukebox musical also features multiple gowns designed by Bob Mackie, who won a Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for his dazzling dresses in “The Cher Show.”
See “The Cher Show” on Feb. 12 and 13 at Merrill Auditorium in Portland. Tickets range from $55 to $125. Get them at porttix.com.
