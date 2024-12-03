In the United States, including Maine, fossil fuel-based transportation is at the top of the list for emitting gases that drastically change our climate. While electric vehicles (EVs) have their downsides, with our present technology they are the most effective way of greatly reducing these emissions.

EVs are entirely battery-operated. As battery prices fall, purchases of EVs are expected to rise. Goldman Sachs researchers predict that by 2026, average battery prices will drop by almost 50% from 2023, “…a level at which battery electric vehicles would achieve ownership cost parity with gasoline-fueled cars in the U.S. on an unsubsidized basis.” But even now, for many higher-income Mainers, prices of small EVs (SEVs, not pickups or SUVs) are affordable.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ronald B. Davis of Orono is a member of Citizens Climate Lobby and a retired member of University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute. The opinions he expresses here are his own.

Of Maine’s 580,172 households in 2024, a total of 188,087 have an annual income equal to or greater than $100,000, while 88,216 have an annual income equal to or greater than $150,000, and 42,791 have an income equal to or greater than $200,000, according to Cubit Planning.

Why, then, are there only 8,634 EVs registered in Maine?

While the purchase of even a relatively inexpensive new SEV is still out of reach for most lower-income Maine households, there presently exists a great potential among higher-income households to purchase them. And, as EV prices drop relative to internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs), purchases of EVs will increase, more used EVs will come on the market, and purchases will spread to lower-income Mainers.

For now, if you are one of those mid- to high-income Mainers who would like to do more to reduce your impact on climate change and has been wavering on buying an EV, now is the time to do it. Generous income tax credits are available for EV purchases but are threatened by the upcoming Trump administration. Buy now, before Trump takes office. If you’re worried that an EV is too costly and inconvenient compared to what you have been driving, that may not really be the case for you.

While the purchase price of an SEV is still higher than an equivalent-size ICEV, the lower energy cost of electricity versus gasoline and the maintenance cost of an SEV mean that at some point during its life its total cost becomes lower than that of an ICEV. Base purchase prices of $40,000 to $45,000 of several SEV models are lower than the market average of $48,451 for other vehicles. And by subtracting federal income tax credits of up to $7,500, their prices may fall within your reach.

Although EV charging at public charging stations can be inconvenient, most Maine drivers take only occasional long trips and rarely must deal with it. Only about 1% of car trips in Maine are greater than 100 miles, a little higher than in the whole nation, and most new SEVs have single-charge ranges of well over 200 miles, some over 300 miles. So, the vast majority of EV charges take place conveniently at home, at night, when the car isn’t needed and when electricity rates are lower.

If your household owns two or more cars and you now need a replacement to be largely used for round trips of less than about 200 miles, one of your cars can conveniently be an SEV. The number of persons per trip in cars and pickups in Maine and the nation averages only about 1.5, not a crowd that requires a large vehicle. Your second car could be a larger, fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid for the occasional long trip or when carrying more passengers or cargo, and you’d still be doing your part to help lower climate change emissions.

My wife and I have easily and economically used an SEV for most of our transportation since 2013, and we have always charged it at home. Our present SEV is a 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric that goes about 320 miles in summer and 250 miles in winter on a full charge. Like most EVs, it is sprightly and enjoyable to drive. We own two vehicles, both bought new, the second a slightly larger 2010 hybrid Toyota Prius that we would like to replace with a new plug-in version. After applying a state rebate and federal income tax credit, our 2021 SEV’s purchase cost was about the same as a 2021 Prius.

You, too, can do more to help control greenhouse gas emissions. It feels good to do good, so buy an SEV soon while you can be sure that income tax credits will still be available.

