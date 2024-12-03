The Patriots are shaking up their practice squad following their 10th loss of the season.

UP NEXT WHO: New England Patriots (3-10) at Arizona Cardinals (6-6) WHEN: 4:25 p.m. Dec. 15 TELEVISION: CBS

The team signed defensive end Truman Jones and linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. to the practice squad and released guard Michael Jordan and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris.

Jordan, who has started 11 games this season for the Patriots at left guard, was initially released from the 53-man roster last week. He cleared waivers, signed to the practice squad and was elevated to the gameday roster for Sunday’s loss to the Colts. Jordan ranked 76th out of 83 qualified guard in PFF’s overall offensive grade with a 51.4 mark. He allowed 23 pressures in 11 starts.

He was replaced at left guard by rookie Layden Robinson in Week 13. Robinson allowed four pressures and was flagged twice for holding but impressed Coach Jerod Mayo in his return to the starting unit.

Giles-Harris has been with the Patriots since last summer. He was elevated for three games this season to participate on special teams.

Jones, 24, played at Harvard and has spent his entire NFL career with the Chiefs after going undrafted in 2023. Parker, 24, went undrafted out of Appalachian State before signing with the Jaguars in April. He also played collegiately at Arkansas.

Jones and Parker join OLB Keshawn Banks, CB Miles Battle, G Liam Fornadel, RB Kevin Harris, DT Marcus harris, CB D.J. James, RB Terrell Jennings, WR John Jiles, OT Caleb Jones, S Mark Perry, LB Monty Rice, DE Jotham Russell, WR Braylon Sanders, TE Jack Westover and TE Mitchell Wilcox on the practice squad.

PATRIOTS LEFT TACKLE Vederian Lowe and linebacker Jahlani Tavai were the only players missing at Tuesday’s practice, the team’s last before heading into its bye week.

Tight end Hunter Henry and safety Kyle Dugger were also limited. Henry participated in stretching, but not positional drills. Dugger has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury.

Players will soon be off from Wednesday through Sunday, with four games remaining once they return. The Patriots return to action on Sunday, Dec. 15, for a road kickoff in Arizona.

TEXANS: Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended by the NFL without pay for three games for repeated violations of player safety rules following his violent hit to the head of Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, which led to a concussion.

Al-Shaair’s punishment was announced by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan. In his letter to Al-Shaair, Runyan noted that he has had multiple offenses for personal fouls and sportsmanship-related rules violations in recent seasons.

Back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a sprained left shoulder, Lawrence scrambled left on a second-and-7 play in the second quarter of Houston’s 23-20 win on Sunday. He initiated a slide before Al-Shaair raised his forearm and unleashed on the defenseless quarterback.

HALL OF FAME: Prolific receiver Sterling Sharpe and Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Holmgren advanced to the final stage of voting for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Sharpe was picked as one of three finalists in the Seniors category for players whose career ended in 1999 or earlier, along with Maxie Baughan and Jim Tyrer, in voting results announced Tuesday. Holmgren was picked as the lone finalist in the coaching category and Ralph Hay, who helped found the NFL more than a century ago, was the finalist in the contributor category.

The five will be grouped together for voting by the full selection committee in January. Voters can pick three of the candidates, meaning a maximum of three can reach the 80% threshold needed for induction. If no one gets 80% of the votes, then the leading vote-getter will get into the Hall.

The selection committee will vote separately on 15 finalists from the modern era, with the 2025 inductees being announced during Super Bowl week in New Orleans in February.

