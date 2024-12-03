Stacks Pancake Co. recently opened a new location on Route 1 in Scarborough.

The new Stacks, which is the Portland-based restaurant’s second location, launched in late November at 183 Route 1. The 4,000-square-foot space had previously been home to Tequilera’s Mexican Restaurant and also The Egg & I.

Owners Josie and George Papanikolaou have said they chose to expand into Scarborough because they felt the town was in need of breakfast restaurants. The Scarborough Stacks can seat 148 people, a little smaller than their Riverside Drive Stacks in Portland, which launched in 2021.

Stacks Pancake Co. is open seven days a week, serving breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Copy the Story Link