The Abbey in Brunswick has launched an all-day brunch menu on Sundays.

Brunch offerings include French Toast Bread Pudding, traditional Turkish egg dish Menemen, Cider Sausage Porridge and a Chorizo Egg & Cheese Hand Pie. From the bar, a Middle Eastern Bloody will be available featuring house harissa buffalo, ginger, za’atar, aleppo, lemon and sumac salt.

Bowdoin jazz/pop piano instructor Scott Martin will also be playing piano from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

Co-owners Lainey Catalino and Connor Scott launched The Abbey, a queer-owned business, in late 2023 at 87 Maine St., the space formerly occupied by Little Dog Coffee Shop. The lunch and dinner menus offer dishes with North African, Middle Eastern and Spanish influences.

Copy the Story Link