Historians to host Santa

Westbrook Historical Society will host its annual Christmas party for children, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at its museum in the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Santa will arrive at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served.

Seniors’ Redwood Society activities

Free seniors activities and programs for the group known as the Redwood Society are held weekly in the Redwood Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Scheduled events at 1-3 p.m. are:

Bingo blitz – Dec. 5; Team Trivia Challenge, Dec. 9; Coffee and Cookies with Cops, Dec. 10; and Cribbage Club, Dec. 11.

A tour of the Joshua Chamberlain Museum and lunch at Brickyard Hollow is scheduled for Dec. 12 in Brunswick. Transportation fee is $3, leaving at 10 a.m. and returning 3:30 p.m., does not include $9 museum admission and lunch.

For more information or to register, call 854-0676, visit westbrookmaine.com or visit the reception and information desk at the community center.

Free community Christmas day dinner

Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., is hosting a Christmas day meal 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, contact Joy Knight at 749-4940 or email jakcolor@aol.com or church office@westbrookwarren.com.

Police set milestone delivering Thanksgiving meals

Westbrook Police officers, civilian staff, and K-9s put together and delivered Thanksgiving baskets to 120 families with 650 individuals.

“We’d like to give a special thank you to our partners for helping us this year,” the Police Department said in a Facebook posting, “Hannaford Supermarkets, Westbrook Food Pantry, Octagon Cleaning and Restoration, River Rats Softball, Girl Scouts, Westbrook High School Interact Club, and so many others.”

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 4, 1974, that Mayor William O’Gara appointed Peter Murray as a permanent member of Westbrook Police Department. Police Chief Leroy Darling recommended the appointment.

