Rabies reminder

A rabies vaccination clinic is set for 1-3 p.m., Dec. 7, at the Buxton Public Works Garage, 215 Portland Road. Vaccinations are $8 each and only cash will be accepted. Dogs are required to be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.

For faster service and a three-year vaccination, bring the pet’s previous rabies vaccination certificate.

The clinic is sponsored by Hollis Animal Clinic, Town of Hollis and Vacationland Dog Club, in addition to the Town of Buxton.

For more information, call Buxton Town Hall at 929-6171.

50 years ago

Harriet Short was honored on her 75th birthday by family with a surprise dinner party at Vallee’s Steak House in Portland.

