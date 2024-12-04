Westbrook City Hall leaders assumed office Monday in a formal inauguration ceremony with music, women decked out with corsages and men wearing boutonnieres on stage at Westbrook Middle School.

Mayor-elect David Morse took the oath of office and in his address said the city stands out as a leader in the region and spoke about housing expansion and growing the economy to broaden the tax base. “The state of our city is very strong,” Morse said.

Morse, who had served both as City Council president and acting mayor since February, nominated City Councilor Claude Rwaganje as his replacement as board president. It was the single nomination and Rwaganje was unanimously approved, 7-0.

The American Journal learned days prior to Monday’s meeting that Rwaganje would be the likely next president and the newspaper asked Morse about the process.

Morse in an email response Tuesday to the American Journal, in addition to citing the City Council rules and city charter about electing the president and vice president, said, “Typically, a councilor willing to serve as president will have one-on-one discussions with fellow councilors in the days prior to the formal selection about their interest and to discuss committee appointments for the coming year.”

In the inauguration ceremony, Rwaganje said, “I’m very honored and appreciate very much my colleagues for nominating me and having faith and trusting me to be president of the City Council for 2025.”

Rwaganje chose Anna Turcotte to continue as board vice president and she was also unanimously approved.

Morse, in Monday’s meeting, resigned his Ward 1 seat on the board. The council is expected to fill the vacancy in January after reviewing a list of applicants. Nomination petition papers will be available Dec. 17 following a special City Council meeting Dec. 16 when Rwaganje is expected to officially announce the vacancy.

At the ceremony, the Westbrook City Band played the “National Anthem” and “God Bless America.” Girl Scout Troop 1091 led the Pledge of Allegiance.

