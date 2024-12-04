At 7:30 p.m. this Friday at the Chocolate Church Art Center’s newly renovated Annex, we have the most perfect remedy to December chill and early darkness: world-class American roots music with Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem and special guest Darlin’ Corey. The musicianship will be virtuosic. The vibe: cozy and warm. And the setting: intimate. I have foreseen the experience of the spectators, and it was one of gratitude and amazement that they were in the room on this particular night.

I was surprised to learn that not a lot of folks up here were familiar with Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem. In my experience with the band, it has had quite a following going on decades now, including the huge shows at the Green River and Newport Folk festivals. The band has earned praise for its unique blend of American roots music, seamlessly incorporating swing, folk, country, blues, gospel and more into their sound. With Rani Arbo’s distinctive vocals at the helm and the band’s innovative instrumentation, the band has earned critical acclaim for its inventive performances and artistry. Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem concerts are described as “playful, poignant and irreverent,” and the group is noted for its eclectic instrumentation, including unconventional percussion elements like tin cans and cardboard boxes. The group has been described as embodying “harmony, rhythm and indelible songs,” leaving audiences feeling uplifted and inspired. Simply put, this is an evening of soul-stirring music that celebrates the richness of American roots traditions in an intimate setting of our Annex. It feels like a concert that sticks a balance of something new and something beloved.

The evening begins with Darlin’ Corey, a beloved Maine-based trio featuring Erica Brown and Matt Shipman. Known for heartfelt renditions of traditional and contemporary bluegrass, folk, and Americana, the trio’s rich harmonies and skilled instrumentation set the stage for an evening of pure musical magic while warm harmonies weave stories of resilience, connection and celebration. Whether reimagining traditional tunes or delivering original songs, the group’s vibrant energy leaves audiences inspired and uplifted.​

I might be wrong, but it is rumored that the two groups will join forces for a few numbers, which sounds quite awesome to me. Take a listen to these groups online, and whether you attend or not, let the Chocolate Church be a place that deepens your love of music and expands your catalogue.

Matthew Glassman is executive director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

