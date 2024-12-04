This time of year, many employers begin “open enrollment,” where employees explore and choose health care benefits for the following year. With the complexity of health care today, this process can often be confusing, stressful and costly.

According to a Kaiser survey (2018-2024), annual health insurance premiums for family coverage increased from $6,438 in 2000 to $25,572 in 2024. Despite this discouraging news, there are creative solutions evolving in the marketplace that can help manage costs and increase access to care for both employees and employers.

Roger Poitras, DHA, is the chief executive officer of InterMed, Maine's largest independent, physician-owned practice.

Employers are often forces for good beyond the business at the core of their mission. An increasing number of employers are implementing alternative solutions to traditional health care, like onsite and near-site clinics, making health care more affordable and accessible to their employees. Data over the years confirm that preventive care provided where people work reduces the overall cost of health care and saves lives.

In Maine today, several companies offer their employees access to care, at no or low cost to the employee, at or near their place of employment. This approach reduces the cost of health care for employees and saves them time and money by providing access through the convenience of same-day appointments.

Many employers know employees can’t easily leave the job for medical care. By bringing health care directly to them, this model removes barriers to access. In addition, this model maximizes the value of employers’ health investments ensuring employees get the care they need, when they need it – without disrupting their work or daily lives. It also helps with recruitment, boosts employee engagement and retention and reduces emergency room visits. These clinics are a visual reminder that an employer sees employees as their greatest asset.

How does this model work? When partnering with Maine employers, the goal is more than simply setting up onsite clinics. The aim must be to build strong, lasting relationships that integrate the onsite care team with the company’s overall health and wellness strategy. These partnerships then create the trust needed to support employees on their personal health journeys.

Preventive care is at the heart of this delivery model. From routine screenings to wellness programs, the approach is designed to catch potential health issues before they become significant concerns. Recently, InterMed’s own onsite clinic played a crucial role in disease identification that ultimately saved the lives of several Maine employees. These instances underscore the importance of having accessible, onsite health care services and reinforce the tangible benefits of our collaborative approach.

An important evolution in onsite health care is that it is no longer just for large employers. Services are now scalable for each employer and span from one nurse, a few hours a week, to full primary care clinics, allowing employers of all sizes and industries to bring health care to the worksite and experience the benefit. As these programs continue to advance, it will take continued collaboration between clinicians and businesses in Maine to pursue new opportunities and perfect how we provide care.

At InterMed, we continue to innovate and look for new ways and collaborations to transform how we deliver health care services and meet patient demands in southern Maine. Helping to drive the next generation of care in Maine will remain at the forefront of what we do. While we recognize that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to health care, as we continue to look at how we provide care, workplace health should be part of that discussion for the value and affordability it offers both employees and employers.

In the end, the goal is simple yet profound: to ensure that every employee has the opportunity to lead a healthier, more fulfilling life.

