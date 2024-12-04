Starting over while raising children can be hard any time, whether it’s a new career, a move to a new community, a breakup or some other big change.

It’s especially dicey now in an unforgiving economy that is making it hard to raise a family even without the added challenges.

So it’s no wonder that many of the letters arriving at the Press Herald Toy Fund describe a mix of fear about how to get through the holidays and new hope for the future.

A mother of three in Cumberland County wrote about her pursuit of a new career that she hopes will allow her to support her family on her own.

“I am a single mom of three teenagers currently a full-time nursing student and just want my kids to have a decent Christmas.”

Another mother from Cumberland County wrote about getting sober and moving her family into a new home.

“I just want to say how grateful I am for this program! I am in recovery (2 years sober) and a single mom and I struggle every day to provide for my son. We recently got moved into our own small space and I have very little but I am so grateful for a roof now. … I can not say thank you enough to be able to have something for my son on Christmas morning.”

A mother in Androscoggin County wrote about how she moved her family to keep her two children safe, and how it has made it impossible to afford gifts for them.

“We have just moved into a new apartment to get away from the people doing drugs and making it an unsafe place for my children to grow up.”

And another mother living in a southern Maine shelter wrote that she recently arrived in the country and is seeking political asylum so she can raise her son here, where he is safe. She is not yet allowed to work and gifts are out of reach.

“I am an asylum seeker, residing in Portland at the shelter. I have no job. I would like my son to have a gift from you that would make me happy and him, too. Thank you.”

The Toy Fund, using the donations from readers, will make sure these children and thousands of others don’t miss out on the simple joys of the holidays because parents had the courage to make a new start. The fund provides new toys and gifts to children in need who live in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Sarah L. O. Smith $100

Richard Lemieux $250

In loving memory of Ron from Mary C., Merry Christmas to all of you, Mary C Brown $100

In honor of Luke Stephenson from Debby Downs and Jon Gale, Deborah Downs $200

Nancy Horigan $100

What a lovely way to bring joy to kids in Maine! There is so much need, but children shouldn’t have to miss the excitement and fun of holiday gifts. Gretchen and Ray Stanton $368.54

In memory of Grampy Lonnie who loved Christmas, from his grandchildren Piper, Scarlett, Dylan, Camdyn, Memphis and Iris, Lonnie & Mary Floyd $150

Merry Christmas: C, D, D, B & F, Daniel T. Haley Jr Trust $100

Our beautiful Uncle Gene Miner passed away this fall. His wish was for us to donate. His loving nephew and niece & family, Francis N Abbott Jr. and Brenda S. Abbott $100

In loving memory of Anita, Edward & Virginia Ventura & Barbara Pepper. Merry Christmas to the children & all the people who made this possible. Ann & Dale Pepper $25

Anonymous $21.35

Anonymous $5,260.70

Anonymous $210.73

Lucretia Smith $105.52

Anonymous $210.73

Cheryl Hudson $50

Merry Christmas! In memory of Jack Marsh from Anne, William & Joe, Anne Marsh $105.52

Robin LaPlace and Jamie Lewis, James Lewis $263.33

In memory of Beverly Wallace, Anonymous $526.35

YEAR TO DATE: $14,768.35

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

