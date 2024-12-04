Maine state offices will open at 11 a.m. Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday night.

The announcement came in anticipation of an overnight storm that could bring snow, sleet and ice to the state’s roads by Thursday morning.

“I have delayed the opening of state offices tomorrow to help state employees get to work safely,” Mills said in a statement. “As winter weather returns to Maine, it’s a good time to make sure you have the proper supplies to deal with snow and ice at home and in your car. Drive safely, and remember, always give plenty of room to road crews and emergency responders.”

Though Portland is only anticipated to see a few inches of snowfall, the National Weather Service forecasts that some parts of the state could see between 6-10 inches of snow, plus winds over 30 mph.

Several Maine counties, including parts of Piscataquis, Penobscot and Aroostook, are under a winter storm warning into the early morning.

