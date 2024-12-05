Waxwing Bakery opens for business Friday on Route 302 in Windham.

Located at 868 Roosevelt Trail, adjacent to Yolked Farm to Table, Waxwing specializes in laminated pastries like croissants and Danish as well as sourdough bread, but will also offer baked goods like scones, quick breads, layer cake by the slice, chocolate cream pie and pear-blueberry buckle, as well as some savory options like sausage rolls and quiche.

Co-owners Hannah Buoye and Billy Hager hope to add a lunch menu in the new year with a small selection of sandwiches and salads featuring local produce from Windham’s Bumbleroot Organic Farm. Waxwing will serve coffee and espresso beverages from Tandem Coffee Roasters, along with a variety of teas.

The 1,500-square-foot space has 16 seats, including some counter seating. Waxwing will be open Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this opening weekend. Going forward, the owners expect to be open at least Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and they may add Wednesday hours as well.

Buoye and Hager live in Windham and moved to Maine from the San Francisco Bay Area five years ago. The couple has more than 15 years of hospitality experience. Buoye was most recently kitchen manager at Tandem Coffee and Bakery, and Hager was executive chef at Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro, which closed in March. Both of them will be baking at Waxwing, though Buoye has more training as a baker.

“Having our own business has always been a goal of ours, and we thought a bakery was a nice way to showcase both of our talents,” Buoye said.

“Moving to Windham, we found there was a definite lack of good bakeries out here,” Hager said. “There’s a small eatery scene starting to pop up a little bit, but there was a void that needed filling, so that’s what we’re hoping to do.”

The couple also noted a lack of third spaces in Windham, another need they hope Waxwing can meet. “We’re really striving to make this place a community gathering spot,” said Buoye. “We really want to make it a place people feel comfortable relaxing and enjoying time with their friends.”

