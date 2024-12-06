Loved ones are planning a vigil for 14-year-old Stefanie Damron, who has been missing from her New Sweden home since late September.

The vigil will be held at the New Sweden Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Dec. 21, according to an event listing on Facebook.

“This will be a time to share who Stefanie is, to share places where Stefanie’s story is being shared, and to have a moment of silence for Stefanie,” the listing said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a letter written to Stefanie and to wear purple. The vigil will also be livestreamed and recorded for later viewing, the listing said.

The vigil comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced an award of up to $15,000 for any information leading to Damron’s safe return or the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Damron was last seen walking out of her family home and into the woods along West Road, wearing blue jeans, a blue long-sleeved shirt and black Harley Davidson hiking boots. She is described as 5 feet tall with green eyes and brown hair.

She was 13 when she disappeared but has since turned 14. She had no electronics with her when she left.

Officials said at a press conference earlier this week that there have been no credible sightings of the teenager, despite a lengthy search involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Maine State Police ask anyone with information about Damron’s location to call the regional communication center Houlton Barracks at 800-924-2261 or 207-532-5400. You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, your local FBI office, or submit a tip online.

