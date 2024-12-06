The National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved more than $5.7 million in federal funds for Maine to implement its digital equity plan, designed to expand internet access throughout the state.

The digital equity plan includes expanding broadband internet access through infrastructure projects, providing internet safety training and making it easier to access some government resources online. It also includes a plan to collect and distribute 25,000 donated and refurbished devices to Mainers without access.

Maine’s approval is the first in the nation, the administration, located within the Department of Commerce, said in a statement Friday.

“Maine continues to be at the forefront of connecting people to the internet,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “Thanks to the good work of the Maine Connectivity Authority, everyone in Maine who wants an internet connection will be able to have one by the end of this year – fulfilling a pledge I made to Maine people just two years ago.”

Sen. Angus King said broadband access is essential for Mainers, whether attending school, going to work or connecting with critical services like medical care.

“However, getting online is not always easy to do, especially for those in more rural communities,” King said in a statement. “Thanks to historic investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are bridging the digital divide and moving closer to a more connected Maine.”

The digital equity plan was put together following a monthslong outreach process in 2023, including a survey of more than 3,200 respondents and more than a dozen focus groups, according to the quasi-government Maine Connectivity Authority.

