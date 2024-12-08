WESTMINSTER, Mass. – Maureen (Flathers) Johnson passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2024. Maureen was born on April 26, 1946, in Boston, Mass. to the late George William Flathers and Mary Alice Eleanor (Duffy) Flathers. She grew up in Leominster, Mass., attended Julie Country Day School and St. Bernard’s High School, and graduated from the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene, which was then a part of Northeastern University in Boston.

﻿Maureen married the love of her life, Steven Johnson, in 1970, and they raised their three children in Westminster, Mass. Maureen spent summers on Long Lake in Maine, first with her parents and siblings, and then with Steve and their children. She worked as a dental hygienist in Fitchburg, Gardner and Leominster for over 40 years, and cared sincerely for her patients and coworkers.

Maureen was active in the Lions Clubs of Harrison, Maine and Westminster, often serving as an officer and always giving of her time and attention. A woman of great faith, kindness and energy, Maureen was a friend to so many people whose lives intersected with her own.

﻿Maureen leaves her husband of 54 years, Steven Johnson; her children Kristina (Justin) Barclay, Timothy (Kelsey) Johnson, and David (Shannon) Manza; and her grandchildren, Malcolm and Elsa Barclay, Rice, Anna, Owen and Quinn Johnson, and Samuel and Zoe Manza. She also leaves her siblings, Sheila, Bill (Jeni), Kerry and Sean (Beth) Flathers; nieces and nephews; cousins; and many cherished friends. Maureen was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Melissa (Johnson) Manza.

﻿A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor, 10 Church Street, Westminster. Burial will be private.

﻿Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg is directing arrangements.

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks that

donations be made in Maureen’s name to:

Westminster Lions Club

P.O. Box 618

Westminster, MA 01473 or to:

the College of the Holy Cross for the Melissa (Johnson) Manza ’98 Scholarship

Office of Advancement

Box DEV

College of the Holy Cross

One College Street

Worcester, MA 01610

