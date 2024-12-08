Deb Abbondanza is a holiday season super fan.

“I’m a big Christmas person,” she said.

It’s one reason she has volunteered for years to help the Press Herald Toy Fund make sure families across southern and Midcoast Maine experience the holiday joy that she loves so much. The 75-year-old charity uses donations from readers to buy toys and books for children who otherwise would not receive gifts.

Abbondanza also understands why the Toy Fund is such a lifeline for the parents who seek help.

“I was a single mother and saw how important it was for the kids to have a happy Christmas no matter what the circumstances were in their lives,” she said.

This year, Abbondanza is assisting operations manager Jeff Ham, a role that has given her a closeup look at the flood of applications from parents requesting assistance.

“Some of the applications tell the story better than I could. People are feeling very stretched, but they still want their kiddos to have the best holiday they can,” she said.

There are stories of families who are homeless for the holidays and staying with friends or family or in shelters. Some have escaped domestic violence. In other cases, grandparents have found themselves raising young children without the means to buy gifts. There are newly arrived families seeking asylum and many others who have never asked for help before.

Abbondanza said she was a bit surprised by a big surge in applications to the Toy Fund.

After serving about 3,000 children in recent years, it has received requests to help 4,200 children this year.

“It was almost overwhelming,” she said. “You see there’s a real need out there.”

To donate to the Toy Fund, visit pressherald.com/toy-fund.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

For Santa’s sleigh! Mike, Angela and Nugget Carleton $52.91

Anonymous $42.39

Beth Dolley and Chuck Jackson $50

Bessie Moulton $52.91

Alan Paret $50

May the joy of this season blossom into your New Year! Merry Christmas! Anonymous $52.91

For Margaret, who loved Christmas. Kate and Jack $105.52

Jim and Jane Gilbert $210.73

Anonymous $105.52

From #8 of the 12C’s $120

In memory of our Grandmother “Nana,” who loved us all and supported this Christmas fund for many years. Scott Dakers $105.52

In loving memory of Richard & Annette Carbonneau. Eileen Carbonneau $105.52

In loving memory of Betty and Jim Anonymous $52.91

Sharing the blessing of being able to pay it forward. Phyllis Banister $1,052.39

Brock and Denise Kwiatkowsky $200

The Duina Family $210.73

Merry Christmas – John and June McClean $210.73

With hopes that all Maine children feel seen and valued. Desi VT $105.52

In memory of David Styles. Patricia Driscoll $105.52

Patricia Driscoll $105.52

Mary Gelfand and Mark Gallup $79.22

In memory of our parents, Fred and Kay Cavanaugh and Mary and George Earley. George and Katie Katherine Earley $52.91

Anonymous $100

In honor of Grandparents everywhere Anonymous $52.91

In honor of my mother Dorothy E. Niles. Richard Niles $105.52

In memory of Jim Royles. Cindy Beckwith Fallona $105.52

Joe and Laurie Sanderson $105.52

Greg and Debbie Tait $52.91

YEAR TO DATE: $27,802.43

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

