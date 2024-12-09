LISBON— Local firefighters responded to a report of a printing press on fire Monday morning.

Lisbon Fire Chief Craig Bouchard told reporters the fire at Dingley Press at 119 Lisbon St. was reported at 9:13 am. Initially, one employee was reported missing but they were found safely. No injuries were reported.

Bouchard said he didn’t know the cause of the fire yet and didn’t have a chance to assess any damage possibly done to the building. Firefighters accessed the roof for ventilation of the building.

Bouchard said 11 trucks and firefighters from Lewiston, Topsham, Sabattus and Durham assisted Lisbon Fire Department.

This story will be updated.

