TOPSHAM – Doris Theresa Pelletier Diemer, 95, of Topsham, passed away on Dec. 2, 2024, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Eagle Lake, Maine on April 11, 1929, the only child of Albertine Bouchard Pelletier and William Pelletier. She was predeceased by her parents, stepmother Margaret B. Nickerson Pelletier, daughter Rebecca Diemer and husband James A. Diemer.

After graduating from Brunswick High School in 1948, Doris worked for the Brunswick Recreation Center. She later worked for New England Tel & Tel as a telephone operator, which she thoroughly enjoyed, before marrying.

She married James A. Diemer in 1952; Doris served as a proud military spouse for fifteen years. They began their family in 1953 and raised six children, including two sets of twins. Her greatest joy came from raising her large family after having been an only child. Doris and Jim celebrated 67 years of marriage before his passing.

Doris and her husband Jim worked proudly and diligently for several years with other parents as founding members to establish what was originally known as The Youth Development Center for Intellectually Disabled Children, now known as Independence Association. Independence Association has been in existence for 58 years, supporting adults and children with disabilities to lead inclusive lives in their communities.

Later in life, Doris worked for Loring Short and Harmon and for the Town of Topsham in the Tax Collector’s office. For many years, she also served as a deputy voter registrar.

First and foremost, Doris loved spending time with her family and hosting family gatherings. She also enjoyed quilting, crafting, playing cards, reading, gardening, birdwatching, nature and exploring coastal Maine. Her family especially loved her holiday cooking and birthday pies, with strawberry rhubarb pie being the crowd favorite. In recent years, Doris enjoyed her beloved cat, Tillie, trips to ice-cream shoppes with friends and family, and watching the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots with her children.

Doris,with her husband Jim, enjoyed numerous trips to Mansfield, Ohio to spend time with her in-laws and extended family.

She belonged to St. John’s Catholic Church in Brunswick, Maine.

Doris is survived by her children, James W. Diemer and spouse Linda, Judith Diemer, Mollie Burrill and spouse Thomas, Sallie McMullan and spouse Sean, Beth Gage and spouse Mike, Keith Diemer; grandchildren, James R. Diemer, William Diemer, Ethan Gage and fiancée Katie, Kevin Gage, Emilie Burrill and fiancé Will, and Sean McMullan; In-laws, Jane and Patrick Snyder and Ned Diemer

Doris’ family would like to extend their immense gratitude to the Neighbors Agency and her special friends there; Karin, Cindy. Pasha, Terri, Karyn and Melissa, the Linda Adams Agency, Tailored Care Agency, CHANS, Dr. Timothy Howe and the incredibly special Susan Bisson.

Doris will be remembered for the love of her family and friends, along with her compassion and never-ending kindness. She will be dearly missed.

Private services will be held in the Spring of 2025, her favorite season.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests donations to the:

Independence Association https://www.independenceassociation.org/donate or: the Neighborhood Church https://www.faithinbath.org/

