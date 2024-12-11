Not all of the letters seeking help from the Press Herald Toy Fund come from struggling parents.
Some come from struggling grandparents.
And those letters are among the most heart-wrenching. There are grandparents thrust back into the role of parenthood, whether or not they are prepared or have the income to provide for the suddenly expanded household.
And there also are young children separated from their parents, often because of traumatic experiences no child should have to go through.
“I have adopted my granddaughter, after my daughter passed away tragically because of domestic violence a little over four years ago,” wrote one grandmother of a 5-year-old girl in Androscoggin County. “My granddaughter was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2. So it is hard to acquire toys in regular stores. I’m on a fixed income so ordering things online is a challenge.”
Another grandmother in Cumberland County is caring for two granddaughters, ages 15 and 3.
“It has been a very rough year for my family. My grandchildren have come to live with me as both of their parents can’t care for them as they should,” she wrote. “They are dealing with drug addiction and have had a recent relapse.
“I am on disability and can’t afford to buy the girls gifts this year. This is the first time asking for your Toy Fund help. So thankful for your help.”
Many of the grandparents who wrote to the Toy Fund for help this year said it’s the high costs of living that make it impossible for them to provide gifts and a sense of normality for their grandchildren.
“I am a single grandma raising my two grandkids on state assistance and social security,” wrote a grandmother caring for a 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl in Cumberland County.
And a grandmother in York County who is caring for a 7-year-old and 4-year-old doesn’t want them to miss out on gifts on top of being separated from their parents at the holidays.
“My grandchildren came into my care in February and I want them to have a good Christmas. Thank you.”
TODAY’S DONATIONS:
Skyrocket, Amy Shinn, $100
Anonymous, $50
In memory of Larry & Aldona Barnes, , Lillian & Leslie Lawrence, $50
Anonymous, $200
Merry Christmas from Aubree, Tucker, Diddy & Shelby, Frederick M & Toby E Simpson $50
In memory of Red and Dot Swett, Anonymous $105.52
Jeffrey L. & Ann Y. Nelson $100
Merry Christmas Dianne T. & Gregg S. Goodrich $100
Loving memory of David Poirier, Shirley M Poirier $30
Donna B & Gregory T. Barmore $100
In memory of Ken Flanders, Charles Ault $100
Anonymous $25
Nancy Babcock $50
Emery Goff $50
In memory of Erin Candelore, Andrew Candelore Jr. $125
Edmund McCann $100
Happy Holidays from 2 past volunteers. Margie & Charlie Emmons $100
Richard M and Julia Andrews White $100
E Trade $150
Anonymous $35
Susan, Patsy & Billy, Patricia C & Susan Foley $30
In memory: Joe & Judy. Carl & Rachel Akin $30
Paul M. Castle $100
#9 of the 12 C’s, Joseph Carlin $120
Thomas Cook II $100
Robert and Louise Coale $50
Andrew Glassberg $100
Wishing you a Merry Christmas! Eleanor Donahue $50
Maureen Adams $30
In memory of Flora and Walter Perkins, Lawrence Perkins $100
Richard and Kimberly Brooks $100
Merry Christmas, Kathy and Jim Ryan $150.00
In memory of our granddaughters Emily and Lany, Sharon Benoit and Keith Weatherbie $100
Anonymous $100
In memory of my wonderful mother, Della Fogg, and our beautiful son, Mitchell Kessler Richard and Carlene Kessler $100
In memory of Alan Hawkins, who made Christmas so special for all of us, Margaret, Emily and Katie Hawkins $200
Newell and Suzanne Augur $100
Ann Ramsay-Jenkins $100
Merry Christmas, Mike and Gigi D’Arcangelo $50
Sumner Thompson $50
Phil and Diane Tinkham $100
Darryl Arsenault $25
Joan and Robert Nigro $100
In memory of Richard & Joan Brooks, Kathy, Jay & Chris $200
Merry Christmas! From the Stowell Family $158.12
Anonymous $105.52
In memory of John Neuts, Brian and Carolyn Clement $300
Myke and Lynda $526.35
Anonymous $110.78
Anonymous $52.91
Merry Christmas! Anonymous $21.35
We all need one another. We all need love and encouragement and reminders about what really matters. We’re all doing the best we can. We all have both the light and the dark within us. There, but for the grace of God, go I. Sending care. The Astors 263.33
Susan Lybeck $105.52
Anonymous $42.39
Anonymous $105.52
Robert Cianchette & Hillary Ginsberg $210.73
Kathy Napoleone $105.52
Anonymous $105.52
Merry Christmas Leslie. Richard $52.91
Anonymous $52.91
Happy Holidays, Anonymous $105.52
Anonymous $50
Anonymous $30
In Memory of Maria & Bill Phillips, Martha and Bob Alexander, and Jim Lunt Anonymous $263.33
Bob and Mary Read 368.54
Remembering HK and STB, Anonymous $52.91
Wayne Duffett $105.52
This donation is made in memory of Stanley and Violet Oliver, Anonymous $50
In loving memory of my husband Wayne and son William, Dorothy York $50
In memory of family. Roberta & Vaughn Watson $100
Caroll Goodwin III & Pauline Goodwin $150
In memory of Pat & John Scanlon, Mary & Glen Feigenbaum $100
In memory of my parents, Earl & Muriel Goodspeed, Laura G & William A Feder $150
Charlene I. Wax $500
Christmas was Mom’s favorite holiday! In memory of Mom, Dad and Keith. Steve $10,000
Merry Christmas. Helen Peterson $20
In memory of Phil, Connie, June and Heather, David and Carol Boston $200
Ronald S & Patricia B Harwood $50
From Lauren Manera & Jack Hearon, Emerson Associates LLC $250
In honor of my sons – Jim & Mike Cook. Delphine Palmer $50
Brian J & Carol Derosa Keroack $150
From our Great Grandchildren, Anonymous $60
John T & Linda M. McCormick $100
In memory of my late partner, Russ Lunt. Sherre Maynard $100
Walter B. Spencer III $50
James M & Rachel A. Madsen $100
In memory of Kay, Nancy Baptista $100
In memory of Joan, Nancy Baptista $100
Jennifer J. Stewart $150
David Manyan $300
For Niely, Anonymous $100
Jean F. Campbell $250
In memory of Jack … love, Pat, Patricia A. Garvin $150
Gerard P & Patricia S Bouchard $50
In memory of my mother, Dorothy, and my brother, Jim, Joan M DeCosta $50
Beverly J. Wood $50
Anonymous $100
David P. & Joyce E Hennessey $100
TOTAL TO DATE: $53,036.09
HOW TO HELP
To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.
Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.
Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.