Not all of the letters seeking help from the Press Herald Toy Fund come from struggling parents.

Some come from struggling grandparents.

And those letters are among the most heart-wrenching. There are grandparents thrust back into the role of parenthood, whether or not they are prepared or have the income to provide for the suddenly expanded household.

And there also are young children separated from their parents, often because of traumatic experiences no child should have to go through.

“I have adopted my granddaughter, after my daughter passed away tragically because of domestic violence a little over four years ago,” wrote one grandmother of a 5-year-old girl in Androscoggin County. “My granddaughter was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2. So it is hard to acquire toys in regular stores. I’m on a fixed income so ordering things online is a challenge.”

Another grandmother in Cumberland County is caring for two granddaughters, ages 15 and 3.

“It has been a very rough year for my family. My grandchildren have come to live with me as both of their parents can’t care for them as they should,” she wrote. “They are dealing with drug addiction and have had a recent relapse.

“I am on disability and can’t afford to buy the girls gifts this year. This is the first time asking for your Toy Fund help. So thankful for your help.”

Many of the grandparents who wrote to the Toy Fund for help this year said it’s the high costs of living that make it impossible for them to provide gifts and a sense of normality for their grandchildren.

“I am a single grandma raising my two grandkids on state assistance and social security,” wrote a grandmother caring for a 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl in Cumberland County.

And a grandmother in York County who is caring for a 7-year-old and 4-year-old doesn’t want them to miss out on gifts on top of being separated from their parents at the holidays.

“My grandchildren came into my care in February and I want them to have a good Christmas. Thank you.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Skyrocket, Amy Shinn, $100

Anonymous, $50

In memory of Larry & Aldona Barnes, , Lillian & Leslie Lawrence, $50

Anonymous, $200

Merry Christmas from Aubree, Tucker, Diddy & Shelby, Frederick M & Toby E Simpson $50

In memory of Red and Dot Swett, Anonymous $105.52

Jeffrey L. & Ann Y. Nelson $100

Merry Christmas Dianne T. & Gregg S. Goodrich $100

Loving memory of David Poirier, Shirley M Poirier $30

Donna B & Gregory T. Barmore $100

In memory of Ken Flanders, Charles Ault $100

Anonymous $25

Nancy Babcock $50

Emery Goff $50

In memory of Erin Candelore, Andrew Candelore Jr. $125

Edmund McCann $100

Happy Holidays from 2 past volunteers. Margie & Charlie Emmons $100

Richard M and Julia Andrews White $100

E Trade $150

Anonymous $35

Susan, Patsy & Billy, Patricia C & Susan Foley $30

In memory: Joe & Judy. Carl & Rachel Akin $30

Paul M. Castle $100

#9 of the 12 C’s, Joseph Carlin $120

Thomas Cook II $100

Robert and Louise Coale $50

Andrew Glassberg $100

Wishing you a Merry Christmas! Eleanor Donahue $50

Maureen Adams $30

In memory of Flora and Walter Perkins, Lawrence Perkins $100

Richard and Kimberly Brooks $100

Merry Christmas, Kathy and Jim Ryan $150.00

In memory of our granddaughters Emily and Lany, Sharon Benoit and Keith Weatherbie $100

Anonymous $100

In memory of my wonderful mother, Della Fogg, and our beautiful son, Mitchell Kessler Richard and Carlene Kessler $100

In memory of Alan Hawkins, who made Christmas so special for all of us, Margaret, Emily and Katie Hawkins $200

Newell and Suzanne Augur $100

Ann Ramsay-Jenkins $100

Merry Christmas, Mike and Gigi D’Arcangelo $50

Sumner Thompson $50

Phil and Diane Tinkham $100

Darryl Arsenault $25

Joan and Robert Nigro $100

In memory of Richard & Joan Brooks, Kathy, Jay & Chris $200

Merry Christmas! From the Stowell Family $158.12

Anonymous $105.52

In memory of John Neuts, Brian and Carolyn Clement $300

Myke and Lynda $526.35

Anonymous $110.78

Anonymous $52.91

Merry Christmas! Anonymous $21.35

We all need one another. We all need love and encouragement and reminders about what really matters. We’re all doing the best we can. We all have both the light and the dark within us. There, but for the grace of God, go I. Sending care. The Astors 263.33

Susan Lybeck $105.52

Anonymous $42.39

Anonymous $105.52

Robert Cianchette & Hillary Ginsberg $210.73

Kathy Napoleone $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Merry Christmas Leslie. Richard $52.91

Anonymous $52.91

Happy Holidays, Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $30

In Memory of Maria & Bill Phillips, Martha and Bob Alexander, and Jim Lunt Anonymous $263.33

Bob and Mary Read 368.54

Remembering HK and STB, Anonymous $52.91

Wayne Duffett $105.52

This donation is made in memory of Stanley and Violet Oliver, Anonymous $50

In loving memory of my husband Wayne and son William, Dorothy York $50

In memory of family. Roberta & Vaughn Watson $100

Caroll Goodwin III & Pauline Goodwin $150

In memory of Pat & John Scanlon, Mary & Glen Feigenbaum $100

In memory of my parents, Earl & Muriel Goodspeed, Laura G & William A Feder $150

Charlene I. Wax $500

Christmas was Mom’s favorite holiday! In memory of Mom, Dad and Keith. Steve $10,000

Merry Christmas. Helen Peterson $20

In memory of Phil, Connie, June and Heather, David and Carol Boston $200

Ronald S & Patricia B Harwood $50

From Lauren Manera & Jack Hearon, Emerson Associates LLC $250

In honor of my sons – Jim & Mike Cook. Delphine Palmer $50

Brian J & Carol Derosa Keroack $150

From our Great Grandchildren, Anonymous $60

John T & Linda M. McCormick $100

In memory of my late partner, Russ Lunt. Sherre Maynard $100

Walter B. Spencer III $50

James M & Rachel A. Madsen $100

In memory of Kay, Nancy Baptista $100

In memory of Joan, Nancy Baptista $100

Jennifer J. Stewart $150

David Manyan $300

For Niely, Anonymous $100

Jean F. Campbell $250

In memory of Jack … love, Pat, Patricia A. Garvin $150

Gerard P & Patricia S Bouchard $50

In memory of my mother, Dorothy, and my brother, Jim, Joan M DeCosta $50

Beverly J. Wood $50

Anonymous $100

David P. & Joyce E Hennessey $100

TOTAL TO DATE: $53,036.09

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

