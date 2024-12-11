SALEM, NH – Beverly A. Gagnon, 90, of Salem, NH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec 7, 2024. She was the wife of the late Rodolph “Rudy” Gagnon, with whom she shared 55 loving years of marriage until his passing.

Born in Cumberland, Maine, on Jan. 11, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Arthur N. and Florence (Marston) Blanchard of Broadmoor Farm in Cumberland Center. It was on the farm she discovered her love of nature. Beverly was the valedictorian of her graduating class of Greeley Institute. Her life was devoted to her family, settling down on Highland Lake in Windham, Maine to raise four children on a small family-built farm, to allow their children to gain responsibility and a respect for animals. Later in her husband’s career, they moved to Salem, NH where they made wonderful friends and enjoyed making a new home.

Beverly’s lifelong love of plants and gardening, in her modest greenhouse and beautifully landscaped yard, is how she spent her days. Each year she would hope to be the first to see the bluebirds and the “hummers”. In her spare time, Beverly enjoyed reading and completing all the crossword puzzles she could get her hands on. Her pride and joy, Annie, a small white Pekingese was always by her side.

The family wants to thank the wonderful staff at Greystone Farm at Salem – Memory Care for their love and caring for her through the final years of her life.

She will be deeply missed by her three surviving children, Cheryl A. (Gagnon) Skillin of Windham, Dennis of Salem, NH., Peter R. Gagnon and his wife Kelly (Farrell) of Gorham, NH; four grandchildren, Matthew Gagnon and his wife Linda of Loxahatchee Fla., Nathan Langlais and his wife Kendra of New Bedford, Mass., and Lexie and Jaxson Gagnon of Gorham, NH; and three great-grandchildren, Quinn and Aubree Gagnon of Loxahatchee, Fla. and Everly Langlais of New Bedford, Mass.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved husband “Rudy”, Beverly was predeceased by her son Robert A. Gagnon, and three sisters Norma Pulkinen, Sybil Robinson, and Joan McDougal.

A private service will be held at the Blanchard Cemetery, Falmouth, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH 03079

To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at http://www.douglasandjohnson.com

In lieu of flowers,

please donate in

Beverly’s name to:

the Benchmark Associate Holiday Fund

Greystone Farm

242 Main Street

Salem NH 03079

(donations are not

Tax Deductible) or to:

the Dementia organization of your choice

