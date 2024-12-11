HARPSWELL – Captain Beverly Paige, PhD, USN, Retired, 74, of Harpswell, Maine, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2024, in Redding, Conn.

Beverly was born in New York City in 1950 to Sylvia and Harry Paige. She spent her childhood summers on Sebago Lake in Maine, where she developed her lifelong love for the state’s natural beauty. Beverly attended Bayside High School in New York before pursuing her degree in psychology at Marietta College in Ohio.

Beverly proudly served her country for 22 years in the United States Navy as a clinical psychologist, attaining the rank of Captain before her retirement. She earned her PhD and served with distinction in a variety of roles, including as a member of the Combat Stress Platoon at Al Asad Airbase during Operation Iraqi Freedom (2004–2005). Beverly also made a lasting impact at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, where she was the director of the Midshipman Development Center and a professor. Additionally, she lent her expertise to the Navy’s S.E.R.E. training school.

In retirement, Beverly continued to give back as an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine, and as a director and volunteer for Maine Paws for Veterans in Brunswick.

Beverly was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Higgins. She is survived by her children, Jessica Gross (Marty) and Brian Dobson (Heather); grandchildren Addison Dobson, Carter Dobson, and Mackenzie Dobson, Ryan Gross, Lance Gross; siblings David Paige, Richard Paige, and Meredith Paige; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Fair winds and following seas, Captain Paige. Your service, humor, and love will be cherished forever.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Beverly’s memory to:

Maine Paws for Veterans

in Brunswick, Maine

