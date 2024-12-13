FICTION



Hardcover

1. “James,” by Percival Everett (Knopf)

2. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)

3. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

4. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

5. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

6. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Playground,” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

8. “Water, Water,” by Billy Collins (Random House)

9. “Wind and Truth,” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

10. “The Mighty Red,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

Paperback

1. “Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)

2. “Chills at Her Living Cry,” by Kevin St. Jarre (Encircle Publications)

3. “The Parting Glass,” by Gina Marie Guadagnino (Atria Books)

4. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

5. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press)

6. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

7. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

8. “The Only One Left,” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

9. “Hello Beautiful,” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)

10. “Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

Advertisement

1. “Serviceberry,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

2. “What Time is Noon,” by Chip Leighton (Countryman Press)

3. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens,” by Ina Garten (Crown)

4. “What The Chicken Knows,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

5. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

7. “Patriot,” by Alexei Navalny (Knopf)

8. “On Freedom,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

9. “What I Ate in One Year,” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

10. “The Comfort of Crows,” by Margaret Renkl (Spiegel & Grau)

Paperback

1. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

3. “AMC’s Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast,” by Carey Michael Kish (Appalachian Mountain Club)

4. “Maine Trivia,” by John Mcdonald (Islandport)

5. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

6. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

7. “The 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

8. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

9. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C White (Random House)

10. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Penguin)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

Copy the Story Link