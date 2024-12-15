PORTLAND – Benjamin James Thompson, 82, of Windham, died on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Mercy Hospital in Portland as a result of complications from cancer treatment.

He was born in Portland on July 18, 1942, the son of Stanley and Charlotte (Kerr) Thompson. Ben attended Windham High School, graduating with the class of 1960. He worked as a Hydro operator for Central Maine Power and Florida Power and Light and eventually retired from Central Maine Power. On Sept. 7, 1962, he married Joan Hall and together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.

Ben loved his family, his home and garden. He was the ultimate do-it-yourselfer and would tackle any project. He kept his old farm looking pristine and loved sharing the vegetables he grew. He and Joan introduced the family to camping when the kids were young and later enjoyed being snowbirds and traveling in their motorhome for the winter.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Barbara Dyer and Eleanor Harmon, a brother, Stanley K. Thompson.

Surviving along with his wife, Joan Hall Thompson, are his sons Russell Thompson and his wife, Jocelyn Thompson and Richard Thompson and wife Pamela Davis, all of Gray, daughter, Tamara Butts and her husband, Reginald Butts of Raymond; granddaughter, Gabriela Hall, step-grandson Russell Butts and his wife Heather Butts; and great-grandson, Drew Butts. Ben is also survived by his sister, Lorraine Jones and her husband Edward Jones of Gray; many nieces and nephews.

The family expresses appreciation for the compassionate care provided by Dr. Emily Clemetson at Mercy Hospital.

At his request there will be no services. To share online condolences and memories of Ben with his family please go to http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com. Arrangements are under the care of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham.

