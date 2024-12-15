PORTLAND – Jeannette Theresa (Richard) Payne, 99, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at the Barron Center. She was the daughter of John W. and Marie Richard. She graduated from Portland High School in 1941.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A funeral will be held on the same day at 11 a.m., at St. Anne’s Church, Main Street, Gorham, burial to follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park. Complete obituary can be read at http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Copy the Story Link