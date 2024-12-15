GRAY – Michael Everest Gallant, 85, passed away Nov. 30, 2024, at his home on the lake surrounded by his family. He was born July 15, 1939, in Bucksport, Maine, the youngest of nine children, to Michael and Marie “Ida” (Fournier) Gallant. As a proud Golden Buck and a graduate of Bucksport High School, he remained very involved in alumni activities.

Following graduation, Mike enlisted in the Army and traveled to several countries during his service. His strong voice and love for theater led him to the Leland Powers School in Boston, Mass., for Radio, Television, and Theater, graduating in 1961. Soon thereafter, he moved to Bath to work for WJTO as a reporter and DJ/broadcaster where he had the opportunity to cover exciting stories and events, including the announcement of the birth of his daughter Laura, in 1968. Later in his career, he worked for Sears Roebuck in sales and customer service. He met the love of his life, Fay, in 1975, and they married the following year. They were known to many as “MEG and FIG.”

Together, Mike and Fay raised five children and made wonderful, lifelong memories. His love for adventure led to annual camping trips and travels to Italy, Hawaii, and areas throughout the U.S. He had the amazing ability to pack up the old Volkswagen Bus with a week’s worth of camping and cooking gear, food, and activities for five kids. Mike was so excited to pull out a big map to navigate the next big road trip somewhere in New England. During these trips he taught Fay to swim. He played cards and board games for hours on end. He loved boating, fishing, singing by the campfire, and just exploring. Rain or shine, he would cook big meals for his crew. In addition to his sense of adventure, Mike was very creative and a handyman. He produced many paintings over the years and renovated three houses. He was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and loved music – he could dance like no other!

A dedicated and doting father and grandfather, he was always present at performances, sports activities, high school and college graduations, and weddings. He loved attending his grandchildren’s musical, theatrical, and athletic events. Apple picking with his family was an annual tradition, and he could often be seen up in a tree to find the perfect apple.

Mike was happiest when at home by the lake. He said it was the best 24 years of his life at Forest Lake. This is where many family gatherings and celebrations were held. Most of all, this is where he watched his grandchildren and great-grandchildren learn to swim, fish, and ice skate. He discovered “halfway rock” and developed the “Legend of Hagar the Turtle.” Mike and Fay enjoyed tracking the loons and watching birds and other wildlife. With a great sense of humor and positive spirit, Mike could often be heard humming a tune as he was just so happy and thankful. Even when he was sick, he let everyone know he felt very fortunate, wouldn’t change a thing, and that he was blessed.

He is survived by his wife, Fay, of 48 years; daughter, Laura (Patrick) Mynahan of Lewiston, daughter, Renee Conlogue of Gray, son-in-law, Royce Foreman Sr. of Brunswick, son, Robert (Lisa) Conlogue of Berwick,, daughter, Cheryl (Marty) Coyne of North Yarmouth, and daughter, Cindy (John) Fitts of Windham. He is survived by 10 grandchildren, Andrew Coyne, Sam Conlogue, Paige (Andrew) Balon, Emma Coyne (Stephen Walsh), Olivia Mynahan and fiancée Carter Raymond, Katherine Mynahan, Reid Foreman, Alyssa Coyne, and Dee Coyne; four great-grandchildren, Kai Coyne, and Nora, Huck, and Ollie “Ben” Balon; brother-in-law, Edward Cook; niece, Mary Cook (Timothy Sunday); sister-in-law, Norma (Robert) Messer, sister-in-law, Kathleen Baker; and several nieces and nephews – all of whom he loved very much.

﻿He leaves behind many friends and family members that he cherished including Nancy and Robert Ferro of Westbrook, John Quimby of Bath, and Callie (Martin) and Leo Alomia of Tampa, Fla.

Mike was predeceased by his parents; eight brothers and sisters, Joseph, Robert, Donald, Edmund, Leon, Gertrude, Esther, and Geraldine; grandson, Royce Foreman; sister-in-law, Doris Cook, and brother-in-law, Doug (Connie) Baker.

A lakeside celebration of life will be planned for the Spring of 2025. He will be interred together with Fay, at a later date, as a commitment to their enduring love.

The family would like to thank the staff at New England Cancer Specialists. The oncology and radiation teams provided wonderful care, encouragement, and support during his courageous battle.

Copy the Story Link