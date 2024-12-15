PORTLAND – A one-of-a-kind Renaissance woman, Sue Yandell was loved by many for her charm, her wit, and her boundless love of family and friends.

Born in London during WWII, Sue grew up in both England and Ghana in a family of six children. When she was 19 years old she met the love of her life, Mike, on the beach in Sitges, Spain. After completing her nursing studies at Nottingham General Hospital, she emigrated to New York City, N.Y. where they lived for many years.

In the early 1970s, Sue and Mike relocated to Maine to raise their daughters. Sue put her career on hold when the girls were young, but went back into psychiatric nursing. This career sparked in her a passion for social justice and mental health awareness that stayed strong for her whole life.

﻿Sue was predeceased by her husband, Mike and partner, Barry Hilton.

She is survived by daughters Samara and Jessica, son-in-law, Jason Gibbs; and grandchildren Seth, Brennan, and Georgia. Surviving siblings are Richard Hepple, Rebecca Aston; and numerous nieces and nephews in the UK.

A celebration of her life will be held on Jan. 4, 2025, at The Hill Arts on Munjoy Hill.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Sue’s name to:

The Preble Street Resource Center

