The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority has completed inspections and testing for three of its aircraft hangars, including the one that malfunctioned and released toxic foam into the environment in August.

The Brunswick Fire Department noted in a letter MRRA provided to The Times Record that the inspection reports for Hangars 4, 5 and 6 were completed on Dec. 6, resolving a code violation issued back in September. Despite this, the fire department noted that the reports identified “system deficiencies that require attention,” which it said MRRA plans to address once parts for repairs are made available.

“The deficiencies identified should not effect the operations of the foam system,” Shean said.

Though it is not immediately clear the full scope of the deficiencies that popped up on the inspection reports, the Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Josh Shean said that the issues included outdated backup batteries and a “few notification devices.” Per fire code, Shean said that all rechargeable batteries that are used as a secondary power source in a fire alarm system must be replaced at the end of their lifespan. He said that MRRA requested that their contractor tasked to fix the systems, Eastern Fire, order replacement batteries. The letter also notes that the Fire Department will conduct an inspection once all repairs are made.

It is not yet clear which hangars are impacted. The Times Record has requested additional information from MRRA and the Brunswick Fire Department.

The update come months after the Authority, which oversees redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, revealed that its Hangars 4, 5 and 6 were past due in their fire suppression system inspections, the last of which were from 2023 and noted deficiencies in the system.

Hangar 4, which was not issued a violation but was considered to be in the “corrective action” stage – a process that property owners go through to address code violations — as MRRA was working to address the toxic foam spill. In August, the Hangar accidently released 1,450 gallons of PFAS-containing foam concentrate mixed with 51,000 gallons of water, prompting an ongoing environmental clean-up and monitoring effort.

The tests and inspections for Hangars 5 and 6 were done in order to address the fire code violation — referred to as “Corrective Action” — and had been nearly three months in the making.

The Authority initially had until the end of October to fix the issues that prompted the code violation, including faulty control units, aging parts, horn and strobe problems, and nonfunctional flame detectors. That deadline was extended until late November since the contractor tasked with fixing the issues, Eastern Fire, ran into shipping delays for parts. After not being able to meet its second deadline for corrective action, the Fire Department determined that the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority will provide status updates in lieu of a new deadline.

Shean noted early on in the process that the deadline could be adjusted to match the progress that the authority was making in corrections. Shipping delays for parts prompted the first extension of deadline, for instance.

This story will be updated.

