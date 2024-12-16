Where do the Red Sox go from here? That’s what the baseball world is asking after last week’s blockbuster trade that brought pitcher Garrett Crochet to Boston.

The Sox have been searching for an ace like Crochet during the last few seasons. He’s just 25 years old, is 6-foot-6, and averages 98 mph with his fastball. He’s under team control for the next two seasons, and there’s every reason to believe Craig Breslow, the chief baseball officer, will try to get Crochet to sign an extension in the coming months.

After playing on a White Sox team that lost more games than any team in MLB history, Crochet said he was thrilled to call Fenway Park his home.

“They expect you to win and they expect you to be great,” Crochet told the media this week. “They’ve seen it before. That’s the main thing I’m looking forward to.”

Crochet is cognizant of his new team’s history. He will wear No. 35 this coming season, eschewing the 45 he wore with Chicago. That was Pedro Martinez’s number in Boston, and Crochet knows better than to wear a Hall of Famer’s jersey.

You don’t trade away four upper-echelon prospects for a pitcher if you don’t plan on contending in the coming season. Breslow and Manager Alex Cora made it clear at last week’s MLB winter meetings that they intend on doing just that.

“There are still really good players, really good pitchers left on the free-agent market,” Breslow said after the trade for Crochet was announced, “and there are still conversations we are having with teams as trade targets.”

Breslow mentioned both the free-agent and trade markets. That’s good news. The Sox are a much better team with Crochet at the top of the rotation, but the team should be looking at every opportunity to continue adding to the roster. They need another starting pitcher, relief help to balance out the rotation, and a right-handed bat.

There are several ways Breslow could address these needs. While he traded four of the franchise’s top 15 prospects, he didn’t move anyone off the big league roster. Seattle immediately emerged as a potential trade partner. The Mariners have one of the sport’s best rotations but one of its worst offenses. A Wilyer Abreu or Triston Casas package might appeal to an organization that believes it is a hitter or two away from contending for a title.

There are still impact pitchers available on the free-agent market. According to most rankings, Corbin Burnes began the offseason as the top starter available. He’s still unsigned. Walker Buehler might not be an ace, but he finished the Dodgers’ championship run with a 10-inning scoreless streak. Jack Flaherty, who hoisted the championship trophy with Buehler this fall, is also available.

There are relievers out there, too. Tanner Scott would be a great addition.

As for the lineup, Teoscar Hernandez and Alex Bregman would fit in well between left-handed hitters Rafael Devers and Casas (if he is not traded away.)

Just a week ago, the Sox were nursing their wounds after losing out in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. They finished the winter meetings strong with the Crochet deal. Adding another veteran starter, a reliever and an impact right-handed bat would do far more to spark this team than Soto would have.

Crochet was a good start to the winter. Breslow cannot afford to stop there.

Tom Caron is a studio host for the Red Sox broadcast on NESN.

