For some, Christmas Day is a grand affair with huge family gatherings, presents galore, and high-octane celebrating. For others, it’s a quieter occasion, with less fanfare and more chillaxing.

Wherever you fall on the Christmas spectrum, we’ve got some ideas for Christmas Day in Greater Portland that can be done as a family, with friends or solo. It’s also worth noting that this year, the first day of Hanukkah falls on Dec. 25.

BRING US SOME FIGGY PUDDING (and other stuff to eat)

Put on your fancy pants and make a reservation for Christmas dinner at Sea Glass, at Inn by the Sea (40 Bowery Beach Road) in Cape Elizabeth. The cost is $95 for adults and $35 for kids aged 4 to 12. Head to seaglassmaine.com to peruse the entire Christmas menu, which is available from noon to 7 p.m. Highlights include Parker House rolls with maple butter, roasted carrot ginger soup, prime rib, pan seared halibut and pumpkin pie. To make a reservation, call (207) 799-3134.

Porter Kitchen + Bar at the Harraseeket Inn on 162 Main St. in Freeport is offering a holiday menu for Christmas Day dining. Head to harraseeketinn.com to make a reservation. The a la carte menu includes confit pork torchon, pan roasted beef tenderloin, grilled Atlantic halibut and cranberry swirl cheesecake.

For some morning nosh, throw on your slippers and zip over to Mister Bagel on 599 Forest Ave. in Portland. They’ll be open from 7-10 a.m. on Christmas Day for all your bagel and coffee needs. For larger orders, give them a call at (207) 775-0718.

For some elevated Chinese Sichuan cuisine, head to Sichuan Kitchen at 612 Congress St. in Portland. They’re still fine-tuning what their Christmas Day hours will be, but you can call (207) 536-7226. The entire menu – from dumplings to salads, noodles, fried rice, vegetarian dishes and ones with chicken, beef and pork – is delicious.

Feliz Navidad! Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant on 9 Dana St. in Portland’s Old Port is open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Christmas Day. Fill your stockings with tacos and margaritas or ho-ho-ho your way through a plate of nachos. And remember, metered spots are free on Christmas.

DOWN THE HATCH

Sometimes you want to go where everybody – or maybe no one – knows your name. Should you need an escape/refuge/hangout on Christmas Day, there are a few watering holes that will be open to wet your whistle.

Dock Fore, at 336 Fore St. in Portland, opens at noon on Christmas and will be serving up lobster rolls, among other food options. Frozen eggnog mimosas will be on special for $3.95, and if you visit between 3 and 7 p.m., pints of beer will cost you $1.95.

Rosie’s Restaurant & Pub, 330 Fore St. in Portland, will be open from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. With dozens of beers on tap and in bottles and cans, along with a full bar, your thirst will surely be quenched at Rosie’s. On the food front you’ll find an immense menu that features all sorts of burgers, sandwiches, entrees including steaks and fried chicken, Mexican fare and pizza.

ALL IS BRIGHT

When the sun goes down, it’s time to take a scenic tour of some light displays in Greater Portland. We don’t blame you one bit if you tune into 94.9 WHOM for a constant stream of Christmas songs while you cruise around.

This is the 25th year that Portland has been treated to the holiday light installation by artist Pandora LaCasse. From Tommy’s Park to Deering Oaks Park and several other spots, you can see her giant orbs and other colorful creations. We’ve even got an online map with all 15 locations.

Mill Creek Park in South Portland has perhaps its biggest and brightest display, and it’s always worth a slow drive-by. Be sure to wave to the resident geese.

Downtown Westbrook is absolutely epic. Be sure to include a drive by of the old S.D. Warren paper mill on Warren Ave. to see the gigantic vintage waving Santa Claus.

PASS THE POPCORN

Seeing a movie on Christmas Day is a long-standing tradition for some families, and also an entirely solid option to do with a significant other, friend or solo. We checked with several cinemas, and here’s where you can see a movie on Christmas Day. Hop online before heading out to check the latest schedule. We heard “Wicked” is pretty epic!

• Flagship Premium Cinemas, 206 U.S. Route 1

• Entertainment Luxury Cinemas, 333 Clark’s Pond Parkway, South Portland

• Nickelodeon Cinemas, 1 Temple Pl., Portland

• Apple Cinemas, 183 County Rd., Westbrook

• Apple Cinemas, Saco 779 Portland Rd. (Route1), Saco

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Christmas Day is as lovely as any other day to get out for a woodsy walk or scenic stroll, especially if Mother Nature has blessed us with some snow. Either way, bundle up and do some forest bathing. Be sure to pause for some deep, perhaps pine-scented breaths as you keep an eye out for woodland creatures.

The Portland Trails site features almost 80 miles of trails and green spaces in the Greater Portland area, with details about dozens of trails you can try, including the Mackworth Island Trail and Stroudwater Trail (this one features a waterfall!)

You also can’t go wrong with a walk through Portland’s Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue. With nearly 240 acres of real estate, you can log thousands of steps or go at a leisurely pace as you come across historic graves. For history and information, head to thefriendsofevergreen.org.

Another good bet is the Green Belt Walkway in South Portland. The trails that are part of the Scarborough Land Trust, including Pleasant Hill Preserve, are also trek-worthy.

The Eastern Trail features more than 8 miles of easy trails that connect Saco, Old Orchard Beach and Scarborough.

