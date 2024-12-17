Kennebunk could change its trash and recycling system in 2025. Last week, the Select Board voted to send two trash and recycling questions to the ballot next year.

On Feb. 11, 2025, Kennebunk voters will be asked to approve or deny a 30-year trash and recycling disposal contract with Ecomaine.

In June, voters will be asked to approve or deny eliminating the current Pay As You Throw system, which requires residents to purchase town-specific trash bags.

At last week’s Select Board meeting, a subcommittee on Pay As You Throw, recycling and the transfer station, recommended entering into a 30-year ownership model contract with Ecomaine.

The contract would provide long-term solutions with reliability and predictability, and provides better pricing long-term for tipping fees, Town Manager Heather Balser said.

Currently, the town has a contract with Casella, which Balser said has charges that are unpredictable, and the municipality would have no say in the charges moving forward.

Ecomaine, however, does not offer transportation, and the town would have to contract that service out.

“It’s important to bring this to the voters and have them decide how they want to move forward with paying for trash,” board member Lisa Pratt said.

Some residents said they wouldn’t support the new contract due to the length of the contract and the impact it could have on taxes.

Resident Ed Karytko said that as a taxpayer, the contract would be a “no” vote for him.

“This is complicated, to say the least,” Karytko said. “I’m not sure why we’re looking at a 30-year contract, but I know it’s going to cost more money.”

Other residents, like Lionel Menard, were in support of the contract with Ecomaine. Menard, who recently visited Ecomaine, said he was impressed with how the company handled its trash and recycling.

“I think they’re more open to reducing waste, recycling waste, education on waste, and different ideas,” Menard said. “I think it could benefit the town.”

The board also discussed the possibility of eliminating Pay As You Throw at last week’s meeting.

Currently, residents are required to purchase town-specific bags to dispose of trash. Recycling is mixed and does not require a bag.

Revenue from the trash bags is used toward hauling and disposal of trash in the town. According to the town, the revenue from the bags in 2024 was $677,000 as of June.

The biggest concerns residents have with the town-specific trash bags are their price and their quality.

“When I went to put my trash out this morning, the bag of course tore, and so did the strip to tie it,” resident Joan Huddywell said. “I have to double bag, like everyone else does, to use these bags.”

But despite the poor quality of the trash bags, some residents are concerned that eliminating the town-specific bags would also eliminate the incentive to throw away less.

“While town bags may not be ideal, I do believe they offer incentive to throw away less,” Board member Leslie Trentalange said.

If Pay As You Throw was to be eliminated, hauling and trash disposal costs would be covered through property taxes.

Some residents say they don’t want to see this happen.

“I resented having to pay for those stupid purple bags,” Gayle Spofford said. “But I would not like to pay for it in my taxes.”

The proposal to eliminate Pay As You Throw could be included in the annual June referendum alongside the annual budget.

