Bryan Laverriere was recently named the next town manager of Kennebunk. His three-year term will begin on Jan. 4, 2025.

On Dec. 13 during a special meeting, Laverriere was officially nominated as the next town manager with a unanimous Kennebunk Select Board vote.

“Bryan has a wealth of experience and knowledge regarding the town of Kennebunk,” Board Chair Miriam Whitehouse said.

Laverriere has been employed with the town of Kennebunk since 2017, when he was hired as the Public Services operations manager. He was promoted to Public Services director in 2018, and served as the interim town manager from 2020 until 2023.

In November of 2023, Laverriere was appointed as the assistant town manager, and has served as both the assistant town manager and the Public Services director since then.

Select Board Secretary Lisa Pratt made the motion to appoint Laverriere as town manager at the Dec. 13 meeting.

Advertisement

“I’m so excited,” Pratt said.

The new town manager was met with a standing ovation from the board as his nomination was unanimously approved.

“I want to thank the Select Board for this opportunity,” Laverriere said. “I look forward to continuing our work together.”

Laverriere also said he will miss working with Public Services day in and day out, but that he won’t be too far.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve this community,” he said. “It’s something I’m excited about.”

Current Town Manager Heather Balser tendered her resignation in late November. At a Select Board meeting on Nov. 26, Balser said she was leaving for personal reasons, but did not elaborate.

“My decision is in no way a reflection on my relationship with the Select Board, which is exceptional, the staff, or the community,” Balser said.

Balser’s term will end on Jan. 3, and a community meet-and-greet with Laverriere will is scheduled for the morning of Jan. 4.

Copy the Story Link