The Kennebunkport Board of Selectmen discussed possible locations for a new town hall last week.

The existing office, which is on Elm Street, has operated for over 60 years. Last November, Kennebunkport voters rejected an $8.8 million proposal for a new town hall.

In early 2024, the proposal was put back on the table with the formation of a new Town Hall Committee.

Over the last year, the committee has gathered town feedback through surveys and evaluated current Kennebunkport municipal buildings, as well as other sites.

Allan Evelyn, a member of the Town Hall Committee, said last week that the committee is investigating efficiencies to optimize configuration and reduce building size.

The majority of residents who voted against the last town hall warrant recognized that the town needs a new office, but were concerned about cost, size, and other factors, Evelyn said.

By considering these concerns, Evelyn hopes a new town hall will be approved soon.

“When the schools came together in a brand-new, Consolidated School, it was a symbol of pride in the community,” Evelyn said. “I hope that such pride going forward could be part of what we have at some point in a new town hall.”

Placement of the new town hall at 32 North St., which currently serves as the Village Fire Station, would be ideal for the future, according to the committee.

Benefits of the shared space include a training area for firefighters and community meeting space.

Selectman Allen Daggett said last week that he was pleased with the committee’s work.

“This all looks great,” Daggett said. “I’m in definite favor of continuing.”

The committee is now requesting approval to continue working to refine a building design and engage cost estimation for the new site.

The Board of Selectmen did not vote on the approval item last week, giving the board more time to discuss the proposal.

A vote will take place at a later meeting.

