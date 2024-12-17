PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sgt. Jacob C. Wolterbeek IX, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and respected member of the police force. Sergeant Wolterbeek, 41, passed away on Dec. 12, 2024.

A walk-thru for police officers and other public safety personnel will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Public visiting hours will follow from 5–7 p.m., in the funeral home. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton.

Additional parking for the public is being made available adjacent to the funeral home by the Best Western Hotel behind their Conference Center for the visitation and at the Galley Hatch and CVS parking lot for the mass. Please visit http://www.RemickGendron.com to view Jacob’s complete obituary, sign his tribute wall or for directions.

Rest in peace, Sergeant Jacob C. Wolterbeek IX. You will forever be missed, but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to support the family at gofundme.

