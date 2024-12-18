Gov. Janet Mills named the first director to lead Maine’s Office of New Americans on Wednesday, marking an important milestone in the launching of a new effort to better track and respond to the arrival of immigrants to Maine.

Tarlan Ahmadov, who currently oversees statewide employment programs at the Maine Department of Labor and has more than 20 years of experience in employment, immigration, refugee and social services, will begin his new role of director at the Office of New Americans on Jan. 21.

“I am honored to lead Maine’s Office of New Americans and grateful to Gov. Mills for the opportunity to advance its mission,” Ahmadov said in a statement released by the governor’s office. “In this role, I will strengthen workforce integration, support immigrant entrepreneurs, and foster welcoming communities across the state.

“I look forward to collaborating with community leaders, employers, state and municipal agencies, nonprofit, foundations, and other partners to build a stronger, more inclusive Maine where everyone can succeed and contribute to our collective success.”

The Office of New Americans, approved by the Legislature earlier this year, is charged with making Maine a home of opportunity for all, strengthening Maine’s workforce, enhancing the vibrancy of Maine’s communities, and building a stronger economy.

With Maine facing a shortage of workers across regions, professions and skill levels, the state must focus on improving how it connects new Americans to employers, the governor’s office said.

“Tarlan Ahmadov’s deep experience helping new Mainers adjust, step into jobs, and contribute to our state has prepared him well to lead the Office of New Americans,” Mills said in the statement. “Tarlan’s leadership will ensure that our workforce and economy can fully benefit from the valuable skills, knowledge, and work ethic of new Americans who make their home in Maine.”

Mills signed an executive order in August 2023 directing the Office of Policy Innovation and the Future to come up with a plan to create a state office to assist the growing number of immigrants in Maine.

Rep. Deqa Dhalac, D-South Portland, introduced legislation on behalf of the governor to create the Office of New Americans, and the supplemental budget approved in April funded two positions in the office.

The governor’s plan for the office includes strengthening English-language acquisition opportunities; building support for entrepreneurs and workers; improving coordination of organizations and entities that support immigrants, including communities, schools, and employers; working on federal immigration policies to benefit Maine; and improving Maine’s data about its immigrant populations.

With the establishment of the office, Maine became the 19th state in the country to join the Office of New Americans State Network, a consortium of states with dedicated offices or staff for coordinating immigrant integration.

The network, which has since grown to 22 states, is coordinated by a partnership of two organizations — World Education Services and the American Immigration Council — and is expected to help provide Maine with expertise from around the country on developing successful policy approaches related to immigration.

This story will be updated.

