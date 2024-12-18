Westbrook City Council, in a unanimous 5-0 vote on Dec. 16 with Councilor Mike Shaughnessy absent and one vacant seat, approved the promotion of Ellis Ledoux to city clerk and registrar of voters.

“I’m excited to have made this nomination,” Mayor David Morse said at the meeting.

Morse praised Ledoux as a fantastic city employee. “He’ll do a great job in this role,” he said.

Ledoux has previously served the city as administrative assistant at Public Safety, assistant city clerk and deputy city clerk for elections.

City Councilor Jenn Munro moved to confirm Ledoux and City Council Vice President Anna Turcotte seconded the motion.

Ledoux took the oath of office at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.

Ledoux succeeds Angela Holmes, who has moved to a full-time assistant position for City Administrator Jerre Bryant.

Also Monday, City Council President Claude Rwaganje officially announced a board vacancy in Ward 1 created when city Councilor and board President Morse resigned his council seat in the Dec. 2 inauguration after being elected mayor in November.

Holmes outlined the process for filling the Ward 1 vacancy.

Nomination petition papers are available through Dec. 31. Any interested Westbrook voter in Ward 1 who has been a city resident for at least three months is eligible to seek the post.

Candidates must collect between 25 and 50 signatures from registered Ward 1 voters and return nomination papers to the City Clerk’s Office with a letter of intent by 4 p.m. Dec. 31.

The City Council is expected to review the candidates and their letters at 6 p.m. Jan. 6, and candidates might be asked to speak. In its regular meeting that follows at 7 p.m., the board might vote on a candidate to fill the vacancy.

