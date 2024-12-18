WESTBROOK – Jacqueline (Blanchet) Riley, 95, of Westbrook, formally of Alexandria, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her two sons on Dec. 16. 2024.﻿Jackie was born in Westbrook in 1929 to J. Alphonse Blanchet, and Pauline (Vanner)

﻿Blanchet and attended Westbrook schools. As a young girl during WWII, she danced and sang at local USO shows for sailors and soldiers stationed in the Portland, Maine area.

﻿In her school years she worked at Valles Pharmacy, the George C. Frye Company, for a local optometrist in Westbrook, and at the school library at Northeastern University, Boston.

﻿In 1950, she married the love of her life, Philip (Phil) Riley in Westbrook and they soon moved to Arlington, Va. where Phil was recruited as an air survey pilot, photographer, and map maker for the US Geological Survey (USGS). Shortly after that he began a long career as an engineer for the Architect of the Capital, Washington, DC

﻿She and Phil lived in Springfield and Alexandria for 74 years where she was a very successful Real Estate Broker and Trainer, Amway distributor, independent sales and motivational trainer, and antiques dealer.

﻿In the late 1950’s – early 1960’s post-war building boom in Springfield, Jackie was an active community organizer and fund raiser for the soon to be built Richard Byrd Library, Springboard Pool, and for many annual Springfield community holiday and social celebrations.

﻿During those years Jackie served a term on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, and she wrote a weekly column for the Springfield Independent Newspaper.

﻿Jackie dedicated 58 years to Alcoholics Anonymous, inspiring countless individuals to achieve sobriety and to develop a deep faith and loving relationship with God. She was unwavering in her commitment and actively involved until the very week she passed. She faithfully held a weekly meeting and study for over 18 years on Tuesday nights affectionately known as “Tuesdays with Jackie” it was a source of strength and sustaining comfort to all who attended. Jackie was always positive and warm and was an exceptional mentor, she had an extraordinary ability to remember names and instill confidence and assurance in others, always pointing them towards a loving God’s presence and strength. Her legacy lives on through the many women she sponsored and the generations they continue to support. Her genuine interest in others and her constant inspiration will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

﻿Jackie is survived by her two sons, Philip Riley Jr (Wes) and Kenneth Riley (Kip): three grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

﻿Visiting hours will be held on Friday Dec. 20 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt.22) in Buxton. Burial will be held privately in the spring at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery. For folks in northern Virginia, a celebration of life for Jacqueline will be announced in the near future.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

the Serenity Club

8121 Richmond Highway

Alexandria, VA 22309

