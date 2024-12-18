KENNEBUNKPORT – Katharine Gillet Thomas Page, “Gill”, died on Dec. 8 at the age of 89. She was the third daughter of Walter Meredith Thomas and Helen Augusta Thomas (Wales) of Greenwich, Conn. Her father nicknamed her “Happy” for her positive attitude and love of life – qualities she retained throughout her life.

She attended Westover preparatory school where she became president of her class and then went to Vassar College, graduating in 1956. She played field hockey and sang in the school’s glee clubs. She met Lyman Page, a Columbia Medical Student, on a blind date arranged by mutual friends and they married soon after she graduated. Lyman’s training took them to California, Virginia, New Hampshire, back to California, and to Kennebunkport in 1970. Later they would live in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Saudi Arabia, eventually returning to their home in Kennebunkport.

Gill was an artist, teacher, dedicated mother, and was active in all communities where she lived. She received a graduate degree in art and education at the University of Maine and taught at Kennebunk High School and in Westbrook. Gill showed and sold her sculptures in galleries in Boston, Mass. and locally, including the Kennebunk River Club’s annual art show. In addition, she was a docent at the Portland Museum of Art and a member of the Director’s Circle. She was active at The Brick Store Museum bringing Sisters Gerald and Vincent of the School Sisters of Notre Dame of the College of Notre Dame in Maryland to the Kennebunks to teach print making.

Gill sang with the Yankee Bells and was in the South Congregation Church choir. At the church, she served as secretary, clerk, and was on other church committees. She was president of the auxiliary at Webber Hospital and Southern Maine Medical Center, and played an active role in The Capers, a hospital fundraising event. She was an avid tennis player winning competitions at the Kennebunk River Club including the women’s senior doubles in 1990.

She was predeceased by her husband; and two sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Lyman Alexander Page Jr. and Andrew Murtland Page, and her daughter, Gwen Meredith Page; and by four nephews, four nieces; four grandsons, one granddaughter; three grandnephews, two grandnieces; two great-grandnephews, and a great-grandniece.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Gill’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to

The Wells Reserve

(Laudholm Trust),

https://wellsreserve.org/about-us/wells-reserve-and-laudholm-trust) or the

South Congregational

Church Circle of Giving.

