This holiday season, there’s much to be thankful for – our families, friends and living in a great country, even amidst political challenges. Most of all, we are grateful for our health because, as Mom always said, “Without your health, you have nothing.” The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been a cornerstone of medical advancement, playing a vital role in keeping us healthy. Even for those of us who are currently ill, scientists and researchers at the NIH have likely developed a treatment or diagnostic tool that we’ve personally benefited from.

The NIH is responsible for improving health, revolutionizing science and serving society. Besides contributing to vaccine development (COVID-19, hepatitis and HPV, to name a few), the NIH helped establish the benefits of fluoride, reducing cavities in children, which were once so common that nearly every dental visit required a filling.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS Donna A. Gaffney is a psychotherapist and author of “Courageous Well-Being for Nurses: Strategies for Renewal.” Teri Mills is a retired adult nurse practitioner and former president of the National Nursing Network Organization.

The NIH has played a key role in advancing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) through research, supporting its development and applications. Many of us have had an MRI or know someone who has benefited from this essential medical technology. The NIH has played a critical role in combating the HIV/AIDS epidemic through groundbreaking research, funding and public health initiatives.

It is not surprising the NIH has a reputation of being the leading health research institute in the world. To date, 174 scientists, either at NIH or whose research is supported by NIH funds, have been the sole or shared recipients of 104 Nobel Prizes.

As nurses, we are deeply concerned about the future of drug development and the progress toward cures for critical diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s. The looming confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) raises serious alarms. Unless four brave Republican senators join all Democrats in voting “no,” his confirmation could jeopardize advancements in medical science and public health.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has proposed numerous and questionable ideas to revamp the HHS, but one proposal he is especially eager to implement should raise serious concerns for everyone. Kennedy would instantly replace 600 employees at the National Institutes of Health, most likely with personnel who are more aligned with his values and beliefs.

Warning: RFK Jr. is a well-known science denier. Kennedy even told an anti-vaccine group, “I’m gonna say to NIH scientists, ‘God bless you all. Thank you for your public service. We’re going to give infectious disease a break for about eight years.” Unfortunately, communicable diseases are not taking a break from us, as fears about an avian flu pandemic grow.

RFK is an anti-vaccine activist, campaigning with his own nonprofit group, the Children’s Health Defense, to promote conspiracy-based views rather than science-backed evidence. As HHS secretary, Kennedy could use his position to weaken school vaccination requirements by increasing exemptions, leaving decision-making to the states. Trump even vowed on the campaign trail to defund schools that mandate vaccines.

Despite his unfounded beliefs, Kennedy is out of step with the majority of Americans who know that vaccination is a crucial tool in controlling the spread of a virus and protecting public health. The Pew Research Center found in 2023 that 88% of Americans say the benefits of childhood vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) outweigh the risks, compared with just 10% who say the risks outweigh the benefits.

Despite widespread support for vaccines, we, as nurses, are certain that Kennedy would likely use the platform of HHS secretary to erode public confidence in vaccination. We’ve seen the effect of misinformation before, most recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic. When someone in authority spreads inaccurate information, especially to parents seeking reliable guidance to make critical health care decisions for their children, it shatters public trust and confidence.

Kennedy continues to claim that vaccines cause autism, despite numerous studies disproving the original flawed research that suggested a connection. President-elect Trump said he plans to discuss ending vaccination programs with RFK Jr.

Vaccine misinformation is not just talk, it is dangerous, leading to preventable suffering and loss of life. We must act now to prevent a public health catastrophe under RFK Jr’s leadership. Contact U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King today and tell them to vote “no” to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary.

