It can be easy to get caught up in the stress of the holidays. The Rev. Tamara Judkins of First United Methodist Church of Boothbay Harbor knows this, so she and her husband, Gearry, launched the Clothesline for Caring outside the congregation in 2021.

Men’s, women’s and children’s gloves hung from the clothesline are replenished weekly to ensure those in need can always grab a free pair, no questions asked.

Tamara appreciates helping strangers because she, too, has received seemingly small gestures of kindness that have had outsized impact.

“On the darkest nights of the year, no one deserves to be cold,” Tamara said. “Warmth is a basic necessity.”

The couple’s idea emerged from a lack of winter gear available in town, forcing locals to drive 30 miles to Renys or Damariscotta.

“We treat this clothesline like a full-time job in the winter,” Gearry said. “It’s our top priority. Every week, nearly all the mittens get taken. Sometimes, if need be, we dip into our mission account to keep inventory stocked.”

In addition to donations from church members and the clothing closet out back, the Judkins often take neighborhood walks in Newcastle, searching for mittens accidentally tossed or kicked out of strollers.

“Sometimes we spot the occasional boot,” Gearry said. “We hope to recycle [the mittens], find new owners or, better yet, return them to those who noticed they went missing.”

After leading the church for 35 years and being married for 47, the couple said they were shocked the program wasn’t something they thought of sooner. But now, with their grandchildren fully grown, they have time during the holidays to “pay it forward.”

The initiative ballooned in 2023, distributing the most goods to date: 108 mittens. This year, the Judkins hope to raise the bar even higher.

“The holiday spirit is high this year — we can feel it,” Tamara said.

The former United Methodist Church district superintendent reportedly took the idea to a different congregation in New Hampshire after moving from Boothbay Harbor in 2022.

“It’s the ‘spiritual light bulb,'” Gearry said. “When one good-intentioned idea lights up others’ ingenuity.”

Distribution starts the first week of December and continues through February.

Public donations are always accepted since a constant stream of supplies is required. Those willing to gift gently used winter hats, scarves, mittens, gloves or crotched creations are encouraged to connect with Tamara at 81 Townsend Ave. before or after Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., or call 633-4757.

