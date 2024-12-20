BOWDOIN – Brittany Elwell, 33 of Bowdoin, found peace following a long illness on Dec. 10, 2024.

Daughter of Ranleigh and Trudy Elwell of Bowdoin, Brittany was born on Sept. 21,1991 in Lewiston. She lived most of her life in the home she grew up in surrounded by a close and loving family. She graduated from Mt. Ararat High School in 2009. Brittany dedicated her life’s work as a child care provider. She worked as a nanny and a childcare provider. She spent many years caring for children at the FHC in Bowdoin. Over the years of her work, she touched the lives of every child under her care because of her skills in child development and her gift of making every child feel loved.

Brittany found joy in life through traveling with her parents on adventurous trips to places such as Disney World, Mexico, Los Angeles, Calif. and one of her favorite places, Las Vegas, Nev. One of her most loved and sacred pastimes was spending time with her nephews. They enjoyed trips to amusement parks, camping, and sleepovers. Brittany also enjoyed spending time with a close group of friends, many of which she had known since elementary school.

Her bright smile and stunning blue eyes captured everyone’s heart. She will be infinitely missed by family and friends. Our hearts will always yearn for our beautiful angel.

Brittany was predeceased by her grandfather, Kenneth McDonald.

She leaves behind her parents, Ranleigh Elwell II and Trudy (McDonald) Elwell of Bowdoin; sisters Tiffany Alden and her husband John of Durham, Lindsey Blais and her husband Timothy of Lisbon Falls, brother, Ranleigh Elwell III and his wife Nyador Nguany of Charlotte, N.C.; grandparents Ranleigh Elwell Sr. and Patricia of Bowdoin, Tryllis and David Carr of Litchfield; nephews Robel Elwell, Ryder Blais, Julian Alden, Griffin Alden; aunts and uncles, Tracy and Chris Smith of Lebanon, Jody Stevens of Bowdoinham, Brian McDonald of Litchfield; cousins Abigail Smith, Keegan Smith and his partner Colleen Sheedy, Amanda Mullins and her husband Kyle.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.Brackettfh.com

