In his recent opinion piece (“You want climate action in Maine? Be my guest,” Nov. 29), Jacob Posik of the climate change-denying Maine Policy Institute (MPI) is, once again, speaking for the oil and gas industry and not for the people of Maine.

His claims that Mainers don’t support cutting toxic carbon pollution shows he doesn’t grasp our dedication to protecting the people and state we love. And he certainly doesn’t understand the cost of inaction.

Standing down on modernizing our energy systems, as espoused by MPI, means sacrificing our fishing communities, winter recreation businesses and local forest and agriculture industries. It also threatens our cherished way of life like hunting, blueberry picking and skiing.

A large majority of Mainers understand that we must cut pollution and ensure that all of us can upgrade to a cleaner, healthier future, now. And countless state and federal reports show us that both are possible. What we can’t afford is to be misled by wolves in sheep’s clothing, who are pawns for Big Oil masquerading as neighborly economists, encouraging us to give up on what we love about Maine.

Philip Conkling

Camden

