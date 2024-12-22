In his recent opinion piece (“You want climate action in Maine? Be my guest,” Nov. 29), Jacob Posik of the climate change-denying Maine Policy Institute (MPI) is, once again, speaking for the oil and gas industry and not for the people of Maine.
His claims that Mainers don’t support cutting toxic carbon pollution shows he doesn’t grasp our dedication to protecting the people and state we love. And he certainly doesn’t understand the cost of inaction.
Standing down on modernizing our energy systems, as espoused by MPI, means sacrificing our fishing communities, winter recreation businesses and local forest and agriculture industries. It also threatens our cherished way of life like hunting, blueberry picking and skiing.
A large majority of Mainers understand that we must cut pollution and ensure that all of us can upgrade to a cleaner, healthier future, now. And countless state and federal reports show us that both are possible. What we can’t afford is to be misled by wolves in sheep’s clothing, who are pawns for Big Oil masquerading as neighborly economists, encouraging us to give up on what we love about Maine.
Philip Conkling
Camden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.