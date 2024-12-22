GORHAM – Janice Ann Hawkins of Gorham passed away Dec. 9, 2024.

Born March 18, 1955 in Norwood, Mass. to Edward F. and Janice M. Hawkins.

Predeceased by long-time partner, Jerrold H. Bradley.

Survived by brother, Gerard L. Hawkins and partner Wendy Ayers of Arlington, Va., brother, Christpher P. Hawkins and wife Suzanne of Windham, brother, Edward F. Hawkins and wife Jocelyn of Belmont, N.H.; niece, Kayla Bearse of Yarmouth; niece, Kristie D’Alfonso and husband Anthony and children AJ, Mav, Jax, Crew of Casco; and nephew, Nicholas Hawkins and wife Mandy and children Avery and Haisley of Windham.

Janice was a 1973 graduate of Deering High School in Portland and subsequent longtime Gorham resident during which time she worked for several years as Registrar Clerk at the University of Southern Maine.

She was a parishioner of Grace Baptist Church in Portland at which a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Janie now knows eternal rest with Jerry; cats Joseph, Buddy, Lydia Ann; and her beloved Momma.

Donations graciously accepted in Janice’s memory to Gorham Fire and Rescue

