SOUTH PORTLAND – Maurice Camille Harvey, 91, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2024, at the Gorham House in Gorham, surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren.

Born on Oct. 6, 1933, in Westbrook, to Camille Harvey, Maurice was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Kathleen Hilton Harvey; and his beloved cousin, Florence Bonin Meserve.

He is survived by his son, Michael and his wife Maureen (Raftice) of Naples, his daughters Teresa Harvey Murray and her husband James of Lake Barrington, Ill., and Diane Harvey Hanson and her husband Rodney of Nashua, N.H. Maurice was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren, Michael Jr., Janell, Ryan, Erin, Kelly, Jennifer, Christina, and Sarah; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Jessie Hilton Luttrell, Evelyn (Frances) Hilton, and Donna Hilton; as well as many dear lifelong friends, including Lida Zahares, Zee and Buddy Bickford, Mike Gray, June and Rick Skillings, and Terry McCollough, the last surviving member of the 1946 Hellcats baseball team.

Maurice and Kathy raised their family in South Portland before splitting their time between Sebago Lake and southern Florida. In Florida, they were active members of the PGA golf community in Port St. Lucie, where they enjoyed golf, trivia nights, and the company of many friends. In Maine, Maurice enjoyed skiing, golf, and was a long-time member of the Gorham Country Club. He and Kathy were known for their hospitality, frequently hosting family and friends at their home on Sebago Lake.

Maurice’s distinguished career in law enforcement began in 1956 when he joined the Portland Police Department as a patrol officer. He served in a variety of roles, including Sergeant of the Patrol Division, Lieutenant in charge of the Traffic Division, Captain in the Detective Division, and President of the Police Union. Maurice advanced his expertise by attending the Northwestern Traffic Institute in 1969-70. After 20 years of dedicated service, he retired from the Portland Police Department as Deputy Chief.

Maurice continued his law enforcement career with the State of Maine, serving as Unit Commander of the Division of Special Investigations. In 1977, he was appointed by Governor James B. Longley as Director of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, where he oversaw the training of more than 3,000 law enforcement officers annually. Maurice retired from the Academy in 1994, after a distinguished 38-year career in law enforcement.

Throughout his career, Maurice was an active member of several professional organizations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Maine Chiefs of Police Association (where he served on the Board of Directors), the Maine Sheriffs Association, and the National Association of State Directors of Law Enforcement. He was also an alumnus of the Northwestern Traffic Institute. Maurice earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Adult Education.

Known for his quick wit, humor, and countless stories, Maurice had a special way of bringing joy to those around him, often delivering humorous one-liners that left a lasting impression. One of his most well-known sayings was, “Family is everything,” and it was evident to all who knew him that his greatest pride and joy was the loving family he built with his wife, Kathy.

Maurice’s legacy lives on through his family, friends, and the many lives he touched throughout his remarkable career. And as the French say, “Tu nous manques”—you are deeply missed. Though you are no longer here, your absence will always be felt.

A mass of Christian burial will be held in the Spring of 2025, followed by internment alongside his beloved wife, Kathy, at St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery in Westbrook. To participate in Maurice’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

