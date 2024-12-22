WESTBROOK – Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, volunteer; no matter which hat she was wearing, Thelma Tevanian approached all aspects of her life with selfless dedication and unwavering commitment. She was a helper of many while rarely asking for help herself. She never backed down from a challenge and tirelessly championed those in need of encouragement and support. She was a fantastic cook, a creative baker, and possessed an artistic flare that came out in her writing, drawing, and sewing. There was rarely a time she said “no”, and often she was the reason others said “yes”.

She never fully recognized the impact and influence she left on those around her; after all, she was simply living her life the best way she knew how.

It was with that same grit and determination she left us in the early hours of Dec. 14, 2024, on her terms and with absolute conviction of mind.

She will forever be missed by her four children; four grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and extended family, and will never be forgotten by the many people whose lives she made better.

In accordance with her wishes, the immediate family will gather at a location of significance to her for a private remembrance. She requested there not be a public memorial service nor funeral.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland or Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center as she was a lover of animals both great and small.

