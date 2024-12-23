Tired of the turkey? Shattered from the shopping? Weary of the wrapping? Pooped out from the presents?

Take heart, Maine high school sports fans. Even with the holiday break, there is plenty of action to entertain and break up the festivities of the season.

To shepherd you into a busy sports week (on top of the normal craziness that comes with the season), here’s a sample of a few holiday tournaments to help keep you engaged.

BASKETBALL

Portland High School Christmas Tournament

When: Thursday-Saturday; Dec. 30

Where: Portland Exposition Building

Intriguing matchups: Girls: Brunswick vs. Portsmouth (N.H.); Medomak Valley vs. Portsmouth (N.H.); Lake Region vs. Oceanside. Boys: Portland vs. Morse; Thornton Academy vs. August Martin (N.Y.); Oceanside vs. August Martin (N.Y.); Falmouth vs. Kennebunk

Outlook: The annual Portland tournament has become a staple on the holiday circuit. This year’s version includes 22 boys and 15 girls teams, including six from out of state (New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York). A couple of the tournament matchups are regular-season games but many are exhibitions, giving Maine teams the opportunity to size up against different competition.

“We’ve played Portsmouth (during the tournament) two years in a row, and it looks like it will be three years in a row,” said Brunswick girls basketball coach Sam Farrell. “I look at the Christmas tournament as a way to get some kids in who don’t play very much. It’s a chance to play on the big floor (at the Expo), where the quarterfinals, the semis and the regionals are. The last few years, we’ve had some pretty good success. We use it as a tool. The kids are pretty excited.”

Falmouth boys coach Dave Halligan — who earned his 600th career win on Dec. 17 in a 70-65 victory against Westbrook — has two types of games during the tournament. On Dec. 27, the Navigators will play a regular-season game against Kennebunk. The following day, Falmouth plays an exhibition against Alvirne High School of Hudson, New Hampshire.

“It’s a good chance to give some kids some extra exposure, give some other kids some playing time,” Halligan said. “I think (the tournament) just adds to our season, gets us to work a little bit harder.”

Halligan also said his players enjoy the opportunity to play at the Expo, the home of the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League.

“It takes the aura away, the first time (a player) is in there, you’re sort of in awe,” Halligan said. “You also see the NBA 3-point line. You learn you don’t shoot from that line. You get to sit down from these games if you shoot from there.”

Capital City Hoop Classic

When: Friday-Saturday

Where: Augusta Civic Center

Intriguing matchups: Girls: Lawrence vs. Franklin (Mass.); Madison vs. Old Orchard Beach; Winthrop vs. Hall-Dale; Camden Hills vs. Cony. Boys: Winthrop vs. Hall-Dale; Mt. Abram vs. Mt. View; Brewer vs. Nokomis; Mt. Blue vs. Gardiner

Outlook: Entering its 29th season, the Capital City Hoop Classic gives central Maine fans a small taste of what they can experience during the state tournament in February at the Augusta Civic Center. Unlike its cousin to the south, Capital City keeps most of its competition in-state — mostly local — with nearly every game a regular-season matchup.

The Lawrence girls basketball team has the only game against out-of-state competition, taking on Franklin High of Massachusetts on Dec. 28.

“We want to play some quality opponents and we take pride in being able to compete with (anyone),” Lawrence coach Greg Chesley said. “This may sound a little arrogant, but we want to prove we’re as good as anyone, regardless of where they are from, or who they are. That’s our approach.”

The Bulldogs will be busy this week with games against Nokomis and Hampden Academy, but Chesley doesn’t believe the game against Franklin will tire out the team.

“In today’s world, these kids go to AAU tournaments and play three games in a day and six in a weekend,” Chesley said. “Three (games) in a week isn’t that big of a deal. Hopefully it’s a situation where some of the three, we can rotate several people in so we’re not pushing too many people in terms of minutes. But I’m not super concerned.”

HOCKEY

St. Dominic Academy Christmas Classic

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Norway Savings Bank Arena, Auburn

Intriguing matchups: Lewiston vs. John Bapst; Guilford vs. Cheverus/Yarmouth; Edward Little vs. St. Dominic

Outlook: Keep the winter wonderland feeling alive by popping over to Auburn for some frozen fun. There are not a lot of teams in this tournament, but there are some talented ones. The defending Class A (Lewiston) and Class B (Cheverus/Yarmouth) boys champions will compete, and an all-Auburn showdown between Edward Little and St. Dominic is also on tap. And that’s all on Day 1.

The tournament also features two out-of-state teams, West Haven and Guilford, both from Connecticut.

WRESTLING

Noble Invitational

When: Friday-Saturday

Where: Noble High School, North Berwick

Outlook: The defending Class A champion not only has one of the best programs in the state, but can now claim having one of the top high school wrestling tournaments in New England. Now in its 42nd year, this season’s event will include 36 teams from around the region.

“It’s going to be a great two days of wrestling and it’s going to be a packed house, as usual,” said Noble coach Kevin Gray. “We learned a lot from last year and we’re excited that everyone is back, numbers are up and we think it’s going to be one of the best tournaments in northern New England. … I think the only states not represented are Connecticut and Rhode Island right now.”

The two-day event includes a girls tournament, with every final match being competed under a spotlight above the mat. The tournament has become so successful that Noble may have to split the event in the future.

“It’s going to get to the point pretty soon where we may have to separate (the tournaments) or add a third day, or maybe a third venue. We’ve been brainstorming,” Gray said. “As the continuation of the growth of the sport continues, we expect the tournament to grow as well.”

