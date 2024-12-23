Pamela Bobker is an adult services librarian who has worked at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick for the past 20 years.
My perfect day? Well, it is always a pretty good day when I am at the Curtis Memorial Library, working with our lovely patrons and my fantastic co-workers … but let’s imagine I have a summer Friday to myself.
I start the day at 7 a.m. with a group of friends at Frosty’s Donuts on Maine Street in Brunswick. We are a group of friends, a subset of my book group, who have been meeting for Friday morning coffee for 20-plus years. Frosty’s has been a favorite location in 2024 — for one thing, they are open early, which is a must, since most of us have to head to work after coffee, and for another thing, Nels and his crew make us feel so welcome!
After coffee, I will stroll down to Fort Andross to visit Dutchman’s Wood-Fired Bagels to get some bagels and cream cheese for the weekend. I have to pop into The Mix for some art supplies. Then I will spend a leisurely half hour at Gulf of Maine Books, browsing their new books and chatting with owners Beth and Gary.
I am sure to see some folks I know at the Brunswick Farmers Market, so I wander around, talking with friends. I never know exactly what produce I might need. I love the salad turnips from Six River Farm or Spear’s Vegetable Farm, the English muffins from King & I Angus, and the goat milk cheese from Copper Tail Farm. Today I will check in with the Farmer’s Daughter Bakery from Keough Family Farm stand to buy some of Becky’s delicious pickles.
After I visit Twice-Told Tales, the used bookstore that benefits Curtis Memorial Library, I find that I am ready for lunch. Time to head down to Big Top Deli for one of Tony’s fabulous veggie Reubens. After lunch, I have a couple more errands. I am in the market for a new summer dress, so I will go to Indrani’s to see what she has that’s fun and new. As I leave the Tontine Mall, I can’t resist getting a frappe from Jamie at The Frappe Shoppe.
After all that food and shopping, I need to spend some time at home in my garden.
My perfect day ends with dinner at The Osprey in Georgetown. The food is great — lots of delicious vegetarian options. My husband and I love watching the boats in the marina, and of course, the nesting ospreys!
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.