Pamela Bobker is an adult services librarian who has worked at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick for the past 20 years.

My perfect day? Well, it is always a pretty good day when I am at the Curtis Memorial Library, working with our lovely patrons and my fantastic co-workers … but let’s imagine I have a summer Friday to myself.

I start the day at 7 a.m. with a group of friends at Frosty’s Donuts on Maine Street in Brunswick. We are a group of friends, a subset of my book group, who have been meeting for Friday morning coffee for 20-plus years. Frosty’s has been a favorite location in 2024 — for one thing, they are open early, which is a must, since most of us have to head to work after coffee, and for another thing, Nels and his crew make us feel so welcome!

After coffee, I will stroll down to Fort Andross to visit Dutchman’s Wood-Fired Bagels to get some bagels and cream cheese for the weekend. I have to pop into The Mix for some art supplies. Then I will spend a leisurely half hour at Gulf of Maine Books, browsing their new books and chatting with owners Beth and Gary.

I am sure to see some folks I know at the Brunswick Farmers Market, so I wander around, talking with friends. I never know exactly what produce I might need. I love the salad turnips from Six River Farm or Spear’s Vegetable Farm, the English muffins from King & I Angus, and the goat milk cheese from Copper Tail Farm. Today I will check in with the Farmer’s Daughter Bakery from Keough Family Farm stand to buy some of Becky’s delicious pickles.

After I visit Twice-Told Tales, the used bookstore that benefits Curtis Memorial Library, I find that I am ready for lunch. Time to head down to Big Top Deli for one of Tony’s fabulous veggie Reubens. After lunch, I have a couple more errands. I am in the market for a new summer dress, so I will go to Indrani’s to see what she has that’s fun and new. As I leave the Tontine Mall, I can’t resist getting a frappe from Jamie at The Frappe Shoppe.

After all that food and shopping, I need to spend some time at home in my garden.

My perfect day ends with dinner at The Osprey in Georgetown. The food is great — lots of delicious vegetarian options. My husband and I love watching the boats in the marina, and of course, the nesting ospreys!

Copy the Story Link