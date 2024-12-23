You’ve got two chances to be mesmerized and mystified by the clever, creative Champions of Magic team. Shows are on March 12 and 13 at Merrill Auditorium, and it’s a good idea to grab tickets before they disappear.
The brand-new production includes mind-bending illusions, mind-reading, feats of escape and ground-breaking magic.
With grand showmanship along with a sense of humor, the Champions of Magic show is interactive and suitable for magic fans from 5 years old and up. Note, the show may contain atmospheric haze and flashing lights.
Champions of Magic tickets range from $45-$80. Get yours at porttix.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.