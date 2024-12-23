You’ve got two chances to be mesmerized and mystified by the clever, creative Champions of Magic team. Shows are on March 12 and 13 at Merrill Auditorium, and it’s a good idea to grab tickets before they disappear.

The brand-new production includes mind-bending illusions, mind-reading, feats of escape and ground-breaking magic.

With grand showmanship along with a sense of humor, the Champions of Magic show is interactive and suitable for magic fans from 5 years old and up. Note, the show may contain atmospheric haze and flashing lights.

Champions of Magic tickets range from $45-$80. Get yours at porttix.com.

