See the Champions of Magic in Portland on March 12 and 13. Courtesy photo

You’ve got two chances to be mesmerized and mystified by the clever, creative Champions of Magic team. Shows are on March 12 and 13 at Merrill Auditorium, and it’s a good idea to grab tickets before they disappear.

The brand-new production includes mind-bending illusions, mind-reading, feats of escape and ground-breaking magic.

With grand showmanship along with a sense of humor, the Champions of Magic show is interactive and suitable for magic fans from 5 years old and up. Note, the show may contain atmospheric haze and flashing lights.

Champions of Magic tickets range from $45-$80. Get yours at porttix.com.

